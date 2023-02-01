The Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to Georgia’s blowout win over TCU in the National Championship game. Joel discusses his experience at SoFi Stadium for the game and describes what he saw in the lead-up, during the actual game, and the aftermath. Then, Joel shares his thoughts on what this means for Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, and the Georgia football program now that the Bulldogs have won back-to-back titles. Georgia is now definitively the top program in the country and they showed why in their win over the Horned Frogs. Finally, Joel explains why a blowout result like this is far less likely to occur in an expanded CFP, and why it is better for the sport.