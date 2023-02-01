The Joel Klatt Show

Season 2023
S2023 E4 Georgia rallies to beat Ohio State, TCU stuns Michigan | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt shares his thoughts on the epic CFP semifinal matchups between Ohio State-Georgia and TCU-Michigan. First, Joel talks through the Peach Bowl and breaks down how Georgia was able to come back to defeat Ohio State 42-41 and why Kirby Smart’s timeout to prevent Ohio State from converting on a fake punt and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury were so crucial to the Bulldogs' victory. Then, Joel discusses the Fiesta Bowl and explains what went wrong for Michigan in their stunning loss to TCU. Finally, Joel explains why even Georgia needs an offense capable of winning a game in which your defense give up 40+ points to win a Championship in today's college football, and gives his solution for fixing the problems with targeting and instant replay in the sport.
S2023 E5 USC's defense crumbles, Penn State's future & other New Year's Six bowl takeaways | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt shares his reaction to the non CFP New Year's Six Bowl games. Joel talks about Tennessee's impressive win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, and if Clemson is falling out of the elite teams in college football. Then, he praises Alabama for their dominant win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Next, he talks about USC's defense crumbling against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, and stresses the importance for Lincoln Riley to improve the Trojans' defense. Lastly, Joel shows some love to Penn State for their Rose Bowl win, and wonders if the Nittany Lions can breakthrough Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten East next season.
S2023 E6 National Championship Preview: TCU and Georgia's keys to success | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. Georgia is looking to become first repeat National Champion since Alabama in 2011-12. TCU, on the other hand, is looking to become the first team to start a season unranked in the Preseason AP Poll and win a national title since Georgia Tech in 1990. Joel breaks down why Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston need to have a big game for TCU to have success, and explains why Brock Bowers is the key to Georgia's balance. Joel reveals why he thinks a lot of points will be scored in the game and believes it will be a battle until the very end.
S2023 E7 Georgia destroys TCU in the National Championship | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to Georgia’s blowout win over TCU in the National Championship game. Joel discusses his experience at SoFi Stadium for the game and describes what he saw in the lead-up, during the actual game, and the aftermath. Then, Joel shares his thoughts on what this means for Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, and the Georgia football program now that the Bulldogs have won back-to-back titles. Georgia is now definitively the top program in the country and they showed why in their win over the Horned Frogs. Finally, Joel explains why a blowout result like this is far less likely to occur in an expanded CFP, and why it is better for the sport.
S2023 E8 Georgia, Michigan lead Klatt’s Way-Too-Early Top 10 | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt shares his way-too-early top 10 rankings ahead of the 2023 season. Georgia is at the top coming off back-to-back national championships, followed by Michigan, Ohio State, and Alabama in his tier one of the top ten. Joel also shares the seven teams he left off the top ten but were close. Then, Joel breaks down the four teams he believes will climb the most next season and improve their record by at least four wins.
S2023 E9 Coach Prime does it again, NCAA comes after Michigan, Top 5 Most Interesting Transfers for 2023
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt dives into the latest 5-star signing by Deion Sanders at Colorado and why he believes the Buffaloes will be a playoff contender in just two years. Next, Joel breaks down the week at Michigan that saw Jim Harbaugh announce his return but also the firing of their co-offensive coordinator and what it means for the team next season. Then, Joel details his problem with the NCAA’s decision to investigate the Wolverine program for minor infractions while the NIL collective at Florida has a $13 Million deal with 5-star QB Jadan Rashada fall through without penalty. And finally, Klatt gives his Top 5 Most Interesting Transfers for this upcoming season.
S2023 E10 Mahomes and Hurts' college days, Alabama coordinator changes, & the great pen debate of 2023
Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt shares stories of the two Super Bowl-bound QBs, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, from their days back in college. Then, Joel discusses the impact of Bill O'Brien leaving Alabama for the Patriots and brings up some names Saban should consider for his open coordinator jobs. Then, Joel touches on Ohio State hiring former All-American LB James Laurinaitis and why he thinks it could be a home run hire before he discusses the great pen debate of 2023 and why he shows loyalty to the same pen and notebooks. Lastly, Joel introduces our new mailbag segment. Send an email to thejoelklattshowmailbag@gmail.com for a chance to have your submission read on the show!
S2023 E11 National Signing Day surprises, misconceptions about Ohio State’s class, and Mailbag | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt shares his main takeaways from National Signing Day. Joel explains how some schools utilize NIL differently on the recruiting trail, and how that impacts their ability to recruit elite prospects. Then, Joel discusses misconceptions regarding Ohio State’s recruiting class and describes why it’s better than people might think. Next, Joel discusses which teams’s recruiting classes surprised him both positively and negatively. Finally, Joel answers your questions in the inaugural Mailbag.
S2023 E12 Klatt's plan to fix the CFB calendar, Alabama coordinator hires & Brian Ferentz contract | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt shares his plan for how to fix the recruiting cycle and CFB calendar with two major changes. Then, Joel touches on Alabama bringing in Tommy Rees to be the Tide's new OC and Kevin Steele to be the new DC. Joel also discusses Brian Ferentz's new contract with Iowa and why he feels like it is particularly unfair to the players. Lastly, Joel dives into the mailbag answering questions about life, the Super Bowl and football movies.
S2023 E13 Officiating takes center stage at Super Bowl plus Oklahoma and Texas head to SEC early | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt gives his reaction to the dramatic ending of Super Bowl LVII and his thoughts on the controversial call in the final 2 minutes. He dives into the rules he believes officials should follow when making a big call that could decide the outcome including whether the time of game should matter. Then Joel breaks down Oklahoma and Texas agreeing to join the SEC a year early and what the move means for those two programs’ Playoff hopes in the future. Finally, Joel wraps up the show with some mailbag questions which leads to his cautionary tale of what not to do in a marriage proposal.
S2023 E14 Gus Johnson on his broadcasting journey and going back to school at Harvard | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt welcomes in his on-air partner on FOX BIG NOON broadcasts, Gus Johnson. Joel and Gus discuss a wide range of topics from their beginnings as broadcasters, their favorite moments from their years together and what it’s like in the booth when Gus gives one of his signature calls. Then, the guys discuss Gus’ decision to return to school and attend Harvard University ahead of the release of FOX Sports Films latest documentary: BACK TO SCHOOL WITH GUS JOHNSON which premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
S2023 E15 Mailbag Episode: Is this the start of another “Ten Year War” between Ohio St & Michigan?
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt dives into the mailbag and answers listener-submitted questions including whether Ohio State and Michigan are headed into another “10 Year War” in the rivalry. Joel also breaks down his weekly prep for broadcasts during the college football season and hands out some advice on how to navigate the college football season with your significant other.
S2023 E16 Klatt’s Top 5 QB’s in the Draft and the real benefits of shortening games in CFB
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reveals his Top 5 QB’s in the upcoming NFL draft and gives his thoughts on the most polarizing QB prospect in the class, Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Then, Joel dives into the proposed rule changes to shorten games in college football and shares his thoughts on how the actual effects of these changes could help level the playing field in the sport.
S2023 E17 2023 NFL Combine reaction: Evaluating Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud & Ohio State stars
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt gives his reactions to the NFL Combine including how much we should take from Anthony Richardson’s record-breaking workout and why Alabama QB Bryce Young’s measurements shouldn’t change our opinion of him.
S2023 E18 Daniel Jeremiah on his latest Top 50 Draft Prospects list and Richardson’s rise | Joel Klatt
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt welcomes in NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah to the show to discuss his latest Top 50 Prospects list and give out some players that that are flying under the radar. The two also debate how Jaxon Smith-Njigba projects in the NFL compared
S2023 E19 Joel Klatt reveals his top 50 players in the 2023 NFL Draft | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reveals his top 50 players ahead of this year's NFL Draft. Joel explains why he's particularly high on Iowa TE Sam LaPorta and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. Then, Joel shares his thoughts on Kentucky QB Will Levis and what concerns him about his gam
S2023 E20 Joel Klatt's Favorite Landing Spots for the top NFL Draft prospects | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reveals his favorite landing spots for some of the top NFL Draft prospects. Joel explains which prospect should land in the Big Apple to team up with (potential) Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. Then Joel also gives his perfect match for Jerry Jones.
S2023 E21 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Joel Klatt’s predictions for Round 1 | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reveals his predictions for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Joel projects selections for the first 31 picks based on team needs and his own big board, including a variety of trades involving the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals,
S2023 E24 Peter Schrager’s latest intel heading into the NFL Draft | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is joined by FOX Sports and NFL Network's Peter Schrager to discuss his latest inside info heading into the NFL Draft. The two discuss how much the S2 Cognitive Test results are playing into teams' evaluations.
S2023 E25 NFL Draft Winners & Favorite Picks plus Klatt’s Top 10 Prospects in the 2024 Draft
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is back from covering the Draft in Kansas City and is ready to declare which teams won the Draft and reveal his favorite picks, which includes an emotional selection by the Dallas Cowboys.
S2023 E26 Coach Prime’s not wasting time, Alabama concerns and fixing the expanded Playoff | Joel Klatt
Joel Klatt gives his thoughts on Deion Sanders’ unprecedented roster flip at Colorado and whether Coach Prime has anything to apologize for. He discusses the transfer of Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to Alabama. Joel also reacts to the expanded College Football Playoff schedule.