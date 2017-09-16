The Incredible Dr. Pol

ngwSaturdays 9/8c

Season 11

S11 E11 Purr-fect Pairs
Pets of all sizes and species have one thing in common: they're more than just animals to their loving owners, they're best friends!

Aired 9-9-17 • TV-14 L

S11 E10 Dairy Poppins
From a grumpy cat that gets a taste of his own medicine, to some tense after-hours emergencies, there is truly no rest for these cold and weary vets.

Aired 9-2-17 • TV-PG

S11 E9 Frosty the Pol-man
'Tis the season for surprises and miracles! From a collapsed horse with a mysterious brain injury to a potbelly pig that missed her flu shot.

Aired 8-26-17 • TV-14

S11 E8 K-9 to 5
It is K9 chaos at Pol Veterinary Services. Dogs of all breeds come into the clinic after getting into mischief and some intense emergency situations.

Aired 8-19-17 • TV-14

S11 E7 Mamma Mia!
It's another wild week at Pol Vet Services, as Dr. Emily, Dr. Brenda and Dr. Pol team up to tackle cases big and small! Dr. Emily reveals she has one more child on the way, and discusses what it's like to be a veterinarian and a mom!

Aired 8-12-17 • TV-PG

S11 E6 Pe-Pol's Choice
This week, Dr. Pol and the clinic are being showered with honors while one of a kind cases come rolling into the clinic surprising even this seasoned vet.

Aired 8-5-17 • TV-PG

S11 E5 Show Me the Honey
Vet assistant Katie shadows Dr. Pol in hopes of getting into vet school. Meanwhile, Charles conducts a taste test, showcasing his fresh homemade honey

Aired 7-29-17 • TV-PG

S11 E4 Pol Side of the Moon
During the heart of the fall, a freak snow storm blows through. Dr. Pol and the vets are very busy!

Aired 7-22-17 • TV-14

S11 E3 Happy Birthday to Moo!
From plump pigs to hurt horses to cut cats, it's as busy a week as ever for Pol Vet, and there's a birthday on top of it all! Charles takes the opportunity to sneak a vintage jukebox into the lake house for a Dr. Pol birthday surprise!

Aired 7-15-17 • TV-14 L

S11 E2 Hooked on a Feline
Tater the three-legged cat pokes around Pol Vet, and everyone falls head over paws for the loveable furball!

Aired 7-8-17 • TV-14

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S11 E1 It's All Dutch to Me
There's no place like the homeland! Dr. Pol, Diane, and Charles finally embark on a long-overdue trip to the Netherlands.

Aired 7-1-17 • TV-PG