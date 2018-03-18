Video Poster

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Deja Moo!

S12 E12 Show Me the Bunny
In this enhanced episode broken toes, worm infestations, and nursing puppies create the whirlwind of patients at Pol Vet this week.... More

Aired 3-25-18 • TV-PG

S12 E11 Albert Ein-swine
In this enhanced episode, gratefulness abounds in central Michigan as the doc's at Pol Veterinary Services solve a cornucopia of complications.

Aired 3-18-18 • TV-PG L

S12 E10 Dairy Poppins
In this enhanced episode it's winter in Michigan, the temperature is falling, and the cases keep rolling in!

Aired 3-11-18 • TV-PG

S12 E9 Mamma Mia!
At the clinic, Dr. Pol has his hands full with Karma, a jumpy horse with a nasty eye infection and a kitten with a severely injured leg.

Aired 3-4-18 • TV-PG L

S12 E8 Pe-Pol's Choice
Dr. Pol and the clinic are being showered with honors while one of a kind cases come rolling into the clinic surprising even this seasoned vet.

Aired 2-25-18 • TV-PG

S12 E7 Show Me the Honey
In this enhanced episode, Vet Assistant Katie shadows Dr. Pol in hopes of getting into veterinarian school.

Aired 2-18-18 • TV-PG

S12 E6 K-9 to 5
In this enhanced episode, it is K9 Chaos at the clinic with dogs of every breed coming in non-stop.

Aired 2-11-18 • TV-14

S12 E5 Frosty the Pol-man
In this enhanced episode, tis the season for surprises, miracles, and ho-ho-Pol! Animals don’t know it's a holiday, so they’re still getting sick!

Aired 2-4-18 • TV-14

S12 E4 Pol Side of the Moon
In this enhanced episode, a new season arrives in Michigan. During the heart of fall, a freak snow storm blows through to shake things up!

Aired 1-28-18 • TV-14

S12 E3 Happy Birthday to Moo!
In this enhanced episode, animals are ailing and the docs are determined. To top it all off, there's a birthday!

Aired 1-21-18 • TV-14 L

S12 E2 Hooked on a Feline
Tater the three-legged clinic cat pokes around Pol Vet this week, and everyone falls head over paws for the loveable furball!

Aired 1-14-18 • TV-PG

S12 E1 It’s All Dutch To Me
In this enhanced episode, there's no place like the homeland! Dr. Pol, Diane, and Charles embark on a trip to the Netherlands.

Aired 1-6-18 • TV-PG