The Grinder seriesDetail

The Grinder logoThe Grinder

foxNo longer available on FOX
An actor, who played a lawyer on a hit legal drama TV show for eight years, returns to his hometown when the show ends to work at his family's law firm with his brother, even though he has no education or experience, and...

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Starring Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (“Parks and Recreation,” “The West Wing”) and Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”), THE GRINDER is a comedy about two brothers: one a spotlight-grabbing actor who plays TV’s most popular lawyer and the other, a real-life, small-town attorney who has yet to find his spotlight. DEAN SANDERSON, JR. (Lowe) spent eight seasons playing the title role on the hit legal drama “The Grinder.” When his series ends, he decides to move back to his hometown of Boise, Idaho, where his brother, STEWART (Savage), is poised to take over the family law firm. Despite having no law degree, no license to practice and no experience in an...

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store