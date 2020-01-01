Ham Tobin

Paul Rust voices the character Ham Tobin in The Great North on FOX.

Paul Rust starred in and co-created the critically acclaimed series “Love,” executive-produced by Judd Apatow. Additional TV appearances include “Super Fun Night,” “Parks and Recreation”, and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” On film, Rust starred in “I Love You, Beth Cooper” and delivered a memorable performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.” He also appeared in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” “Semi-Pro”, and the independent feature “Fun Mom Dinner.” He co-wrote and appeared in “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday.” His other writing credits include the reboot of “Arrested Development” and “Rob & Big.” Rust's voiceover credits include FOX’s BOB'S BURGERS, “Animals,” “American Dad,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force”, and “The Life & Times of Tim.”