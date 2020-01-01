From BOB’S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard, animated series THE GREAT NORTH follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially as the artistic dreams of his only daughter lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Featured voices on the series include Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Jenny Slate (BOB’S BURGERS), Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) and Will Forte (“The Last Man on Earth”).