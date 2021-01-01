The Good Guys

A washed-up detective, who prefers his old-school police instincts to modern police work, is paired up with a new detective, who strives to do things by the book, and together they are assigned minor crimes in an attempt...
How to watch on FOX NOW?
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!