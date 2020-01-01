PHW

Percy Hynes White

Andy Strucker

Percy Hynes White has been acting since the age of two, starting with performances in various short films in and around his hometown of St John’s, Newfoundland. At nine years old, he was featured in the lead of the short film “Winners,” after which he went on to play leading roles in other shorts, such as “The Confessional” and “Little Man.” He also appeared in Don McKellar’s “The Grand Seduction,” which premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. White’s feature film credits include “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”; “Milton’s Secret,” with Donald Sutherland; and “Rupture,” opposite Noomi Rapace. He also was the lead in “Edge of Winter,” opposite Joel Kinnaman and Tom Holland. The feature film “Cast No Shadow,” in which White played the lead role, earned him two awards – Best Actor at the 2014 Atlantic Film Festival and the Rising Star Award at the 2014 Edmonton International Film Festival. Upcoming feature roles include “Our House,” opposite Thomas Mann and Nicola Peltz; and the independent comedy “Kook.” White also has played several recurring and guest star roles on popular television series, including “Between,” “Rookie Blue,” “Saving Hope,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Defiance.” He currently resides in Toronto.