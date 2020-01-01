JC

Jamie Chung

Clarice Fong / Blink

Jamie Chung recently was featured on FOX’s GOTHAM as “Valerie Vale.” She appeared in the indie film “Band Aid,” alongside Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally; and the feature film “Office Christmas Party,” starring Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston. In addition to GOTHAM, her TV credits include “Once Upon A Time,” “Resident Advisor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Castle” and “ER.” Additional film credits include “Flock of Dudes,” “Bad Johnson,” “Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong,” “The Hangover 2,” “The Hangover 3,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Man with the Iron Fist,” “Suckerpunch,” “Knife Fight,” “Premium Rush,” “Burning Palms,” “Dragonball,” “I Now Pronouce You Chuck & Larry,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Hero 6” and “Sorority Row,” for which, in 2009, ShoWest honored the film’s female cast as Future Stars of Tomorrow. For her work in the indie film “Eden,” she won the 2012 Seattle International Film Festival’s Golden Space Needle Award for Best Actress. Up next, Chung will reprise her role voicing “GoGo Tomango” in “Big Hero 6: The Series,” and will be featured in the upcoming AIDS drama “1985.” Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay area, Chung splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City.