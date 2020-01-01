ED

Emma Dumont

Lorna Dane / Polaris

Emma Dumont was featured in the network drama “Aquarius.” Her other television credits include “T@gged,” “Bunheads,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Fosters” and “Mind Games.” On film, she next will star in the upcoming thriller “What Lies Ahead,” alongside Rumer Willis. Additional film credits include “Inherent Vice,” “Nobody Walks,” L.A. Film Festival-favorite “Dear Lemon Lima” and the independent dramedy “True Adolescents.” She also starred opposite Callie Thorne in the feature film “Thinspiration.” Dumont grew up in Seattle and began performing in community theater at age six. She is a trained ballerina who has studied at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, Joffrey Ballet School and the American Ballet Theatre School. She currently resides in Los Angeles.