Natalie Alyn Lind Lauren Strucker

Natalie Alyn Lind has been immersed in the entertainment industry since she was a child. At the age of four, she booked her first job working alongside her mother on the hit drama series “One Tree Hill.” Her TV credits include GOTHAM, “iZombie,” “Chicago Fire,” “Murder in the First,” “The Goldbergs,” “Army Wives,” “iCarly,” “Flashpoint,” “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Criminal Minds” and “Playdate.” Additionally, she appeared in Jason Blum’s horror film, “Mockingbird.” Lind resides in Los Angeles, where she was born and raised.