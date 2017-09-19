Sean Teale Marcos Diaz / Eclipse

Sean Teale began his career on the hit U.K. series “Skins.” He also was featured in the period dramas “Mr. Selfridge” and “Reign.” He appeared in the cable miniseries “The Bible” and most recently starred in the cable sci-fi series “Incorporated,” produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. On film, Teale appeared in “The Red Tent,” opposite Rebecca Ferguson and Morena Baccarin; “Survivor,” with Pierce Brosnan, Emma Thompson and Milla Jovovich; and Justin Edgar’s independent comedy, “We are the Freaks.” He most recently starred in the independent thriller “B&B.” He currently resides in London.