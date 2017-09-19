Amy Acker Caitlin Strucker

Amy Acker is best known for her starring roles on “Angel” and “Person of Interest.” Born and raised in Dallas, TX, Acker began her career appearing in episodes of the popular series “Wishbone.” She has guest-starred on a number of TV series, including “Suits,” “Con Man,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Husbands,” “Once Upon A Time,” “Grimm,” “Warehouse 13,” “The Good Wife,” “Private Practice,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Ghost Whisperer.” She has recurred on “Justice League,” “Dollhouse” and “Happy Town” and has played a wide range of roles in TV movies, including “A Novel Romance” and “Dear Santa,” directed by Jason Priestly. On the big screen, Acker starred in “The Cabin In The Woods” and appeared in “Catch Me If You Can.” She also has appeared in several independent features, including “The Energy Specialist,” “Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife,” “21 and a Wake Up” and “The Novice.” For her work on “Angel,” Acker received four Saturn Award nominations, and won Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series in 2004. She resides in Los Angeles with her family.