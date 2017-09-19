Stephen Moyer Reed Strucker

Stephen Moyer is best known for his role as vampire “Bill Compton” in the hit cable series “True Blood.” Moyer recently starred in FOX’s “Shots Fired” and National Geographic’s “Killing Jesus.” He also played “Captain Von Trapp” in the live broadcast of “The Sound of Music,” had a co-starring role in the cable drama “The Bastard Executioner” and was featured in the cable miniseries “The Starter Wife.” Earlier this year, Moyer wrapped production on his feature film directorial debut, “The Parting Glass,” written by Denis O’Hare. As an actor, his film credits include “Concussion,” “Devil’s Knot,” “The Barrens,” “The Double,” “Priest,” “88 Minutes,” “Undiscovered,” “Quills” and “Prince Valiant.” He currently lives in Los Angeles.