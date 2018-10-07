The Cast Of THE GIFTED At Comic-Con 2018
Tehran Von Ghasri interviews the cast of THE GIFTED at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Comic-Con 2018 Official Trailer: THE GIFTED
The mutant age starts now! Catch all new episodes of THE GIFTED coming this FALL only on FOX!
Reed Looks For His Mother At The Office
Reed is rattled at the thought of finding his mother at her office.
The Frost Sisters Devise A Plan
The Triplets regroup with Eclipse and his group to talk about what's next.
Andy & Lauren Argue About The Frost Sisters
Andy and Lauren have a big difference of opinion when it comes to the Frost Sisters and whether or not they can trust them.
Circle Of Truth
The mutants are back and rebuilding.We found the truth and it's time for the people to wake up or there won't be any people left!
Andy & Lauren Are Stuck In Jail
Andy and Lauren are stuck in a jail cell and try to figure out what happens next.
Sentinel Services Interrupts The Campaign
The mayor gets a call from Sentinel Services that mutants are infiltrating the campaign.
Sentinel Service Cares
A mutant rights organization protest the Sentinel Service Cares mutant rehab program.
Empower Academy
The Empower Academy is a place where mutants can be safe and educated with others that are alike.
Blink Explains Why She Is Fighting The War
Blink talks about how her parents were slaughtered which is why she is fighting the war.
Lorna Confronts Eclipse About His Ex
Lorna is very upset with Eclipse and his ex girlfriend kissing him.
Eclipse, Blink, & Thunderbird Help A Group Of Mutants
Eclipse, Blink, and Thunderbird help a large group of mutants to safety.
Reed Express His Concern About Wes
Reed finds out that Lauren's new crush, Wes has a criminal record and he immediately tells Caitlin.
Agent Turner Is Urged To Take A More Aggressive Approach
Dr. Campbell tells Agent Turner to place mutants in the field to track down the Mutant Underground.
Thunderbird Saves Everyone From An Explosion
While Thunderbird is raising money for mutant veterans, a bomb is detonated in the area.
Blink Confronts Thunderbird About Her False Memories
Blink is upset Dreamer manipulated her memories, so she confronts Thunderbird about the situation.
Staring Contest
Do you have what it takes to stare at Blink and the cast of THE GIFTED without blinking!?
Reed Tries To Work Things Out With The Mutants
Reed and his family try to work things out since he's not come to sides with the mutants.
Lauren & Andy Combine Their Powers
In an attempt to get their dad back, Lauren and Andy come up with a plan that requires them to combine their powers.
Marcos Runs Into His Ex-Lover
Marcos bumps into his Ex at a club, and things take an unexpected turn.
Reed Tries To Team Up With Polaris
Reed tries to get Polaris on his side, but she wants nothing to do with him.
Polaris Rejects Reed's Apology
Reed finally realizes the difficulties of being a mutant and apologizes to Polaris, but she doesn't want to hear his sentiments.
Blink & Thunderbird Have An Intimate Conversation
Blink flirts with Thunderbird and asks him why he still works with the "Mutant Underground."
Andy Makes The Parking Meters Explode
Once they run out of money, Andy suggest to rob a bank and makes the parking meters explode.
Caitlin Strucker Asks Her Brother For Help
Caitlin reaches out to her brother for help to get her family back.
Lorna & Marcos Have A Flashback
Lorna and Marcos talk about the first time they started using their powers.
Clarice Tells John Her Powers Aren't Working
Clarice sits with John and becomes very frustrated because her powers aren't working.
Filmmakers Commentary Of "rX"
Watch the Filmmakers Commentary with THE GIFTED Executive Producer Matt Nix and Director Len Wiseman discussing the "rX" episode.
Mutant Case Files: Lauren Strucker
Natalie Alyn Lind discusses THE GIFTED and her character, Lauren Strucker.
Lorna Makes Her Way To The Prison Yard
Lorna makes her way through the prison yard and bumps into trouble.
Dr. Roderick Searches For Lauren & Andy
Dr. Roderick researches for past mutant cases and is looking for Lauren & Andy.
Lauren Uses Her Powers To Close Blink's Portal
Lauren uses her powers to closes Blink's portal while she is distressed.
Blink Goes In Respiratory Distress
Blink goes into distress but they are lacking the medical attention.
Filmmakers Commentary Of "eXposed"
Watch the Filmmakers Commentary with THE GIFTED Executive Producer Matt Nix discussing the "eXposed" episode. THE GIFTED airs Mon at 9/8c on FOX.
Unleash Your Power Telekinesis X-Perience
The stars of THE GIFTED and fans use their mutant powers to lift a vending machine at The Grove.
Inside Look: A World Where Everyone's The Villain & The Hero
Cast and crew take you inside the characters & world of THE GIFTED.
Marcos, Lorna, & John Go Looking For Clarice
After breaking out of a Mutant Detention Center, Clarice is alone and scared, so Marcos, Lorna, & John try to help her out.
Reed Has A Serious Talk With Andy's Principal
Andy is getting bullied at school, so Reed and Caitlin stop by the Principal's Office to have a serious conversation.
Mutant Case File: Polaris
Emma Dumont tells us about her character Polaris. Check out the season premiere MON, OCT 2 on FOX!
Inside Look: Mutants Unaccepted By Society
The Cast & Crew take you inside the characters & world of THE GIFTED.
Mutant Case Files: Eclipse
Sean Teale, a cast member of THE GIFTED, talks about the challenges and desires of his character, Eclipse.
Preview: What Does Family Mean To You?
Reed figures out how much his family means to him and how far he will go to protect them.
Preview: Welcome To The Gifted World
Things change for Reed and his family when he finds out his children are mutants.
Coby Bell & Blair Redford Pull A Mutant Hunting Stunt At Comic-Con
Various cast members from THE GIFTED partake in a stunt where they go searching Comic-Con for mutants.
THE GIFTED Panel At Comic-Con 2017
Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker and the rest of the cast of THE GIFTED discuss the upcoming season.
Fans React To The First Preview Of THE GIFTED
Fans at Comic Con get excited after viewing a sneak preview of THE GIFTED, coming to FOX this fall.
Comic-Con 2017 Official Trailer: THE GIFTED
This is the story of two families who came together to protect each other. THE GIFTED premieres MON, OCT 2 on FOX!
PSA: Sentinel Services
Please report any suspicious activity to Sentinel Services and thank you for keeping our country safe.