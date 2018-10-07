Video Poster

The Gifted

foxPREMIERES TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 AT 8:00 PM
Network Icon
The Cast Of THE GIFTED At Comic-Con 2018
Tehran Von Ghasri interviews the cast of THE GIFTED at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

07-22-18 • 22m

Network Icon
The Gifted Panel At Comic-Con 2018
The cast and creators of THE GIFTED talk about the new season.

07-22-18 • 3m

Network Icon
Comic-Con 2018 Official Trailer: THE GIFTED
The mutant age starts now! Catch all new episodes of THE GIFTED coming this FALL only on FOX!

07-20-18 • 3m

Network Icon
Music Video Catch Up
Catch up on season one of THE GIFTED with this epic music video.

07-10-18 • 3m

Network Icon
UnboXed: Blair Redford & Jamie Chung
Blair Redford and Jamie Chung unbox Thunderbird and Blink.

07-10-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Season One Catch-Up
Catch up on season one of THE GIFTED before it returns this Fall only on FOX!

07-03-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Filmmakers Commentary Of "X-roads"
Watch the filmmakers commentary of THE GIFTED season finale.

01-27-18 • 44m

Network Icon
Reed Looks For His Mother At The Office
Reed is rattled at the thought of finding his mother at her office.

01-13-18 • 2m

Network Icon
The Frost Sisters Devise A Plan
The Triplets regroup with Eclipse and his group to talk about what's next.

01-13-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Andy & Lauren Argue About The Frost Sisters
Andy and Lauren have a big difference of opinion when it comes to the Frost Sisters and whether or not they can trust them.

01-13-18 • 2m

Network Icon
Lorna Has Makes An Interesting Connection
One of the triplets makes an attempt to level with Lorna.

01-13-18 • 1m

Network Icon
Preview: The Resistance Will Return | Season 2
The mutant resistance will return soon.

01-13-18 • 15s

Network Icon
Circle Of Truth
The mutants are back and rebuilding.We found the truth and it's time for the people to wake up or there won't be any people left!

01-13-18 • 2m

Network Icon
Blink Is Confronted By A Stranger
Blink realizes something greater about her kind.

12-29-17 • 1m

Network Icon
The Strucker Family Discuss Their Options
Reed and Kate want the family to move on from the fight.

12-29-17 • 1m

Network Icon
What You Need To Know: Part 2
Matt Nix recaps episodes 6-10 of THE GIFTED.

12-14-17 • 6m

Network Icon
Andy & Lauren Are Stuck In Jail
Andy and Lauren are stuck in a jail cell and try to figure out what happens next.

12-11-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Sentinel Services Interrupts The Campaign
The mayor gets a call from Sentinel Services that mutants are infiltrating the campaign.

12-11-17 • 1m

Network Icon
The Mutants Argue At The Base Camp
The mutants and humans get into a big argument at the base camp.

12-11-17 • 2m

Network Icon
Sentinel Service Cares
A mutant rights organization protest the Sentinel Service Cares mutant rehab program.

12-06-17 • 1m

Network Icon
The Mutants Argue About Trask
The mutants argue about Trask and their next move to get in the lab.

12-05-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Reed Grieves His Fathers Death
Reed grieves after his fathers death and Lauren comforts him.

12-05-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Empower Academy
The Empower Academy is a place where mutants can be safe and educated with others that are alike.

11-22-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Blink Explains Why She Is Fighting The War
Blink talks about how her parents were slaughtered which is why she is fighting the war.

11-20-17 • 28s

Network Icon
Lorna Confronts Eclipse About His Ex
Lorna is very upset with Eclipse and his ex girlfriend kissing him.

11-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Eclipse, Blink, & Thunderbird Help A Group Of Mutants
Eclipse, Blink, and Thunderbird help a large group of mutants to safety.

11-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Reed Express His Concern About Wes
Reed finds out that Lauren's new crush, Wes has a criminal record and he immediately tells Caitlin.

11-11-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Agent Turner Is Urged To Take A More Aggressive Approach
Dr. Campbell tells Agent Turner to place mutants in the field to track down the Mutant Underground.

11-11-17 • 2m

Network Icon
Carmen Reminds Eclipse He Works For Her
Carmen calls Eclipse and reminds him about their deal.

11-11-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Just A Couple of Freaks
Catch all the powerful moments from season 1 of THE GIFTED.

11-10-17 • 1m

Network Icon
What You Need To Know
Matt Nix recaps the first five episodes of THE GIFTED.

11-08-17 • 8m

Network Icon
Thunderbird Saves Everyone From An Explosion
While Thunderbird is raising money for mutant veterans, a bomb is detonated in the area.

11-04-17 • 2m

Network Icon
Wes Introduces Himself To Lauren
Wes sees Lauren, and he immediately tries to win her over.

11-04-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Blink Confronts Thunderbird About Her False Memories
Blink is upset Dreamer manipulated her memories, so she confronts Thunderbird about the situation.

11-04-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Andy Strucker
Percy Hynes White discusses his character, Andy Strucker.

11-02-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Thunderbird
Blair Redford discusses his character, Thunderbird.

11-02-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Got Your Six
Go behind the scenes with THE GIFTED and the veterans organization, GotYour6.

11-01-17 • 2m

Network Icon
Mutant Breath
Try out your new mutant ability. Follow the instructions to interact with this video.

10-26-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Staring Contest
Do you have what it takes to stare at Blink and the cast of THE GIFTED without blinking!?

10-26-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Reed Tries To Work Things Out With The Mutants
Reed and his family try to work things out since he's not come to sides with the mutants.

10-25-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Lorna Refuses To Stand Down
Eclipse & Lorna run into a road block and Lorna refuses to stand down.

10-25-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Lauren & Andy Combine Their Powers
In an attempt to get their dad back, Lauren and Andy come up with a plan that requires them to combine their powers.

10-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Marcos Runs Into His Ex-Lover
Marcos bumps into his Ex at a club, and things take an unexpected turn.

10-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Reed Tries To Team Up With Polaris
Reed tries to get Polaris on his side, but she wants nothing to do with him.

10-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Polaris Rejects Reed's Apology
Reed finally realizes the difficulties of being a mutant and apologizes to Polaris, but she doesn't want to hear his sentiments.

10-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Blink & Thunderbird Have An Intimate Conversation
Blink flirts with Thunderbird and asks him why he still works with the "Mutant Underground."

10-20-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Andy Makes The Parking Meters Explode
Once they run out of money, Andy suggest to rob a bank and makes the parking meters explode.

10-10-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Caitlin Strucker Asks Her Brother For Help
Caitlin reaches out to her brother for help to get her family back.

10-10-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Lorna & Marcos Have A Flashback
Lorna and Marcos talk about the first time they started using their powers.

10-10-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Clarice Tells John Her Powers Aren't Working
Clarice sits with John and becomes very frustrated because her powers aren't working.

10-10-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Filmmakers Commentary Of "rX"
Watch the Filmmakers Commentary with THE GIFTED Executive Producer Matt Nix and Director Len Wiseman discussing the "rX" episode.

10-10-17 • 44m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Reed
Stephen Moyer discusses THE GIFTED and his character, Reed Strucker.

10-10-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Jace Interrogates Reed
After Reed is arrested,, Jace interrogates him to get more information.

10-09-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Lauren Strucker
Natalie Alyn Lind discusses THE GIFTED and her character, Lauren Strucker.

10-09-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Lorna Makes Her Way To The Prison Yard
Lorna makes her way through the prison yard and bumps into trouble.

10-09-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Dr. Roderick Searches For Lauren & Andy
Dr. Roderick researches for past mutant cases and is looking for Lauren & Andy.

10-09-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Lauren Uses Her Powers To Close Blink's Portal
Lauren uses her powers to closes Blink's portal while she is distressed.

10-09-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Blink Goes In Respiratory Distress
Blink goes into distress but they are lacking the medical attention.

10-09-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Caitlin
Amy Acker discusses her character, Caitlin Strucker.

10-03-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Blink
Jamie Chung discusses her character, Blink.

10-03-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Filmmakers Commentary Of "eXposed"
Watch the Filmmakers Commentary with THE GIFTED Executive Producer Matt Nix discussing the "eXposed" episode. THE GIFTED airs Mon at 9/8c on FOX.

10-03-17 • 46m

Network Icon
Unleash Your Power Telekinesis X-Perience
The stars of THE GIFTED and fans use their mutant powers to lift a vending machine at The Grove.

09-27-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Inside Look: A World Where Everyone's The Villain & The Hero
Cast and crew take you inside the characters & world of THE GIFTED.

09-27-17 • 9m

Network Icon
Andy Harnesses His Powers
Lauren helps Andy use his powers, but he loses control.

09-27-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Marcos, Lorna, & John Go Looking For Clarice
After breaking out of a Mutant Detention Center, Clarice is alone and scared, so Marcos, Lorna, & John try to help her out.

09-27-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Reed Has A Serious Talk With Andy's Principal
Andy is getting bullied at school, so Reed and Caitlin stop by the Principal's Office to have a serious conversation.

09-27-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutant Case File: Polaris
Emma Dumont tells us about her character Polaris. Check out the season premiere MON, OCT 2 on FOX!

09-21-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutants: Objects Of Fear
The cast & crew tease the mutant world of THE GIFTED.

09-18-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Inside Look: Mutants Unaccepted By Society
The Cast & Crew take you inside the characters & world of THE GIFTED.

09-16-17 • 4m

Network Icon
Mutant Case Files: Eclipse
Sean Teale, a cast member of THE GIFTED, talks about the challenges and desires of his character, Eclipse.

08-19-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Mutants: Objects Of Fear
The cast & crew tease the mutant world of THE GIFTED.

08-01-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Preview: What Does Family Mean To You?
Reed figures out how much his family means to him and how far he will go to protect them.

08-01-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Preview: Welcome To The Gifted World
Things change for Reed and his family when he finds out his children are mutants.

08-01-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Coby Bell & Blair Redford Pull A Mutant Hunting Stunt At Comic-Con
Various cast members from THE GIFTED partake in a stunt where they go searching Comic-Con for mutants.

07-23-17 • 2m

Network Icon
THE GIFTED Panel At Comic-Con 2017
Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker and the rest of the cast of THE GIFTED discuss the upcoming season.

07-22-17 • 4m

Network Icon
Fans React To The First Preview Of THE GIFTED
Fans at Comic Con get excited after viewing a sneak preview of THE GIFTED, coming to FOX this fall.

07-22-17 • 1m

Network Icon
Comic-Con 2017 Official Trailer: THE GIFTED
This is the story of two families who came together to protect each other. THE GIFTED premieres MON, OCT 2 on FOX!

07-20-17 • 3m

Network Icon
PSA: Sentinel Services
Please report any suspicious activity to Sentinel Services and thank you for keeping our country safe.

07-19-17 • 1m