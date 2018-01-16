Video Poster

The Gifted

fox

Latest Episode

S1 E13 X-roads
Polaris discovers more about her past and makes a decision with possibly lasting consequences.... More

Aired 1-16-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E12 eXtraction
Dr. Campbell hopes to distribute the Hound program on a national scale while at an anti-mutant summit.

Aired 1-16-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E11 3 X 1
While tensions are high at Mutant HQ, nobody is quite sure of whom they are able to trust, which prompts Reed to reconsider staying at the compound.

Aired 1-2-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E10 eXploited
Facing a moral dilemma, Jace is forced to surrender something of great value over to Dr. Campbell, which leaves the team at Mutant HQ divided.

Aired 12-12-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E9 outfoX
The team strategizes a risky plan to assist mutants who are being held in the Sentinel Services' custody.

Aired 12-5-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E8 threat of eXtinction
The Mutant Underground receives more refugees, but problems arise when a spy for Sentinel Services is found among them.

Aired 11-21-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E7 eXtreme measures
Eclipse revisits his past to protect the Underground after his ex-lover calls; Reed and Sage learn something alarming about Lauren's new friend.

Aired 11-13-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E6 got your siX
Thunderbird coordinates a mission to discover what Sentinel Services had done to an old friend of his.

Aired 11-7-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E5 boXed in
Jace, drawing motivation from a previous tragic event, redirects all of the Sentinel Services' power into locating the Mutant Underground Way Station

Aired 10-31-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E4 eXit strategy
Eclipse searches for an old friend from his past in the hopes of acquiring useful information while the mutants work on a plan to defeat Sentinel Services.

Aired 10-24-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E3 eXodus
In an effort to reunite with one another, Reed cuts a deal with the Sentinel Services and Caitlin and the kids seek help from someone outside the compound.

Aired 10-17-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E2 rX
Blink is sent into a state of shock after she overexerts her power, which forces Caitlin and Eclipse to embark on a mission to help her recover.

Aired 10-10-17 • TV-14 LV

SERIES PREMIERE
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 eXposed
A suburban couple is forced to flee from a hostile government after their teenage children begin to show they possess certain powers.

Aired 10-3-17 • TV-PG DLV