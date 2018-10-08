About the Show

Step into the mind of America’s most controversial detective as he details cases crucial to American history. Mark Fuhrman stars in this episodic series as he uncovers hidden truths from the crimes and mysteries that have been apparent for decades.

His direct involvement in both O.J. Simpson and Martha Moxley’s cases allows him to provide first hand,never-before-seen insight in these whodunit investigations. From examining O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown’s estates the night of the murders to personally seeking justice for the brutally slayed fifteen-year-old Martha Moxley, Mark Fuhrman offers answers for the millions of spectators that have followed these cases throughout the years.

His obsession for justice and disproving common perceptions brought him to further investigating other prominent cases known to this country. By addressing a lesser known conspiracy theory in the J.F.K. Assassination, Mark Fuhrman forever changes how the killing is viewed. The prolonged crimes of the Golden State Killer causes him to evaluate how authorities should have handled this serial offender. Finally, he analyzes the narratives displayed in the shooting of Michael Brown and the public’s cry for justice in this riot-causing case.

Discover the evidence with detective Mark Fuhrman in The Fuhrman Diaries, exclusive to Fox Nation.