Meet the Four

After a worldwide search, FOUR fierce recording artists have been chosen to enter the competition of a lifetime on THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, hosted by Fergie. These four recording artists, spanning all music genres, will fight to defend their coveted spots on the stage, as newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed, they’ll go home and their challenger will take their place. The recording artist who is the last standing at the end of the competition will earn the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts – Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor – become key players on their team. Additionally, as part of the grand prize, the winner will be named an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist. iHeartRadio’s “On The Verge” program provides artists with unparalleled national reach through on-air radio exposure, as well as digital and social support across iHeartMedia’s powerful range of music and entertainment platforms

WHITNEY REIGN



Chicago, Illinois

Twitter: @itsreignsworld

Instagram: @itsreignsworld

LEAHJENEA GAINES

Newark, New Jersey

Twitter: @JeneaLeah

Instagram: @leahjeneaofficial

Facebook: leahjenea

JAMES GRAHAM

Chelmsford, United Kingdom

Twitter: @itsjamesgraham

Instagram: @itsjamesgraham_

Facebook: JGrahamOfficial

SHARAYA J.

Atlanta, Georgia

Twitter: @Sharaya_J

Instagram: @banjiraya

Facebook: banjiraya