The Four: Battle For Stardom Renewed For A Second Season

FOX RENEWS MUSIC COMPETITION SERIES

“THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM” FOR A SECOND SEASON,

TO PREMIERE THIS SUMMER



No. 1 Most Social New TV Series this Season



FOX’s Highest-Rated New Unscripted Series in Nearly Four Years



Penultimate Episode Posts Show’s Highest Ratings Yet among Adults 18-49 and

Total Viewers, Marking Third Week of Consecutive Growth



FOX has renewed its new music competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, for a second season, to premiere this summer, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Series & Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company.



“THE FOUR is truly a next-generation show,” said Wade. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two.”



THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM is FOX’s highest-rated new unscripted series in nearly four years both among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers. Season-to-date, the series is averaging a 1.4/5 among Adults 18-49 in most current L+7/L+3 ratings, and 4.6 million multi-platform viewers over its first five weeks. Week five posted THE FOUR’s highest ratings yet among A18-49 and Total Viewers, establishing a new season high (2/1/18: 1.5/6 L3, up +15% vs. premiere) and marking a third week of consecutive growth among Adults 18-49 (L3: 1.2 > 1.3 > 1.4 > 1.5) and Total Viewers (L3: 3.6 mil > 3.8 mil > 4.2 mil > 4.3 mil). The series also is recruiting a younger, more diverse audience than its singing competition counterparts, with a median age of 48 years old (versus 57 for “The Voice”). Additionally, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM is the No. 1 most social new TV series this season with 5.5 million total social interactions.*



This season on THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, four fierce recording artists, spanning all music genres, have fought to defend their coveted seats in front of a panel of industry experts: Grammy® Award-winning musician, record producer and songwriter Sean “Diddy” Combs, record-producing hitmaker DJ Khaled and Grammy-winning recording artist and songwriter Meghan Trainor. Eight-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-Platinum solo artist Fergie has served as host, guiding the contestants, while they have battled it out against new recording artists determined to take their spots in the competition. At stake is the ultimate prize: The panel of industry experts become key players on the winner’s team. This season’s elite group of star-makers will help shepherd the winner’s career to help make him or her a breakout star. Additionally, as part of this season’s grand prize, the winner will be named an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist.



In the epic season finale of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing tonight (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the FOUR – Candice Boyd, Vincint Cannady, Evvie McKinney and Zhavia – will battle each other to be named winner.



THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Moshiko Cohen and Elwin Viztelly de Groot are executive producers. Additionally, Sean “Diddy” Combs serves as a producer on the series. “Like” THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM on Facebook at TheFourOnFox. Follow the series on Twitter TheFourOnFox and join the discussion using #TheFour. See photos and videos on Instagram by following TheFourOnFox.



*Nielsen, Social Content Ratings, 9/10/17 - 2/5/18, ranked on total linear program-level interactions cable or broadcast. Excluding sports, specials and politics. Twitter, Facebook. Instagram - Facebook Owned and Instagram Owned metrics included as of 11/1/18.