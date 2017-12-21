A nationwide digital casting call is now underway to find super-talented, fiercely competitive singers for FOX’s THE FOUR, a new singing competition series that begins where most end: with the four finalists. Each week, these top-notch singers will fight to defend their coveted spots on the show, as determined newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition.

Whether you are an aspiring vocalist on the verge of success, a lifelong singer who wants to get back in the game or a local star in your hometown, you can submit your audition video to try and make it into the competition. Participants can submit covers and original songs. Submissions will be accepted digitally only via thefourmusic.com. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age or older, as of December 1, 2017. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 PM PT on Jan. 26, 2018. For a full list of eligibility requirements, rules and submission requirements, please visit thefourmusic.com.

The four finalists who are chosen by the show’s panel of music industry experts, will fight to defend their coveted seats on the stage each week, as they are challenged individually by new singers determined to replace them. If any of the four are outperformed, they’ll go home and their challengers will take their place. The longer they hold onto their seats, the closer they are to winning the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner’s team. This elite group of star-makers will help shepherd the winner’s career and be fully invested in making him or her a breakout star.

Expert panelists and additional information regarding THE FOUR will be announced soon.

THE FOUR was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats.