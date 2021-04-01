The Five seriesDetail

On today’s episode, ‘The Five’ anticipate unusual New Year’s Eve celebrations amid a global pandemic; plus, stimulus showdown continues in D.C. over $2,000 payments.
Aired 12-31-20

About the Show

The weekday opinion show is a round-table ensemble of five rotating Fox News personalities who discuss and debate the top news stories, controversies and issues of the day, from politics to pop culture. Some of the network's featured people who appear include Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Juan Williams. The hosts conclude each show by selecting a topic of their choice for the 'One More Thing' segment.

