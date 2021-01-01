The Finder

After getting caught by an improvised explosive device during the Iraq War, a veteran discovers that the damage to his brain has imbued him with special abilities to track down things and persons, which he now uses in the...
How to watch on FOX NOW?
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!