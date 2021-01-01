THE F WORD is a bold new food variety show from award-winning chef and series host Gordon Ramsay. Based on his hit U.K. series of the same name, each distinctive and fast-paced hour will combine good food and good cooking with Ramsay’s passion, energy and humor into a one-of-a-kind LIVE series.

On THE F WORD, foodie families from across the U.S. will battle it out in an intense, high-stakes cook-off. In addition to impressing Ramsay, each team must win over the hearts and taste buds of the diners, celebrities and VIP guests whom they’re serving.

Throughout each hour-long episode, cooking competition meets variety show as Ramsay chats with surprise guests and VIPs in the dining room, hosts live remotes with people from across the country, and appears weekly in unique field segments with fans, foodies and culinary experts.

“Gordon Ramsay is not only one of the biggest names in the culinary world, but his expertise, combined with his larger-than-life personality, also make for genuine event television,” said David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Gordon Ramsay stands tall in the line of great FOX stars, those unpredictable originals whom you simply can’t afford to miss, and THE F WORD could come from no one but Gordon. Let’s face it, with Gordon live on television, the phrase ‘anything can happen’ takes on a whole new meaning.”

“We’re really ramping it up a notch with this new live cooking show each week, and I can’t wait for viewers to see the other surprises we have in store for each episode,” said series host Gordon Ramsay.

THE F WORD is produced by Studio Ramsay and All3 America. The series is executive-produced by Gordon Ramsay, Greg Lipstone, Layla Smith and Chris Brogden.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide, including his FOX shows, HOTEL HELL, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN, as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series, “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.

His next-generation multi-media production company, STUDIO RAMSAY, has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that includes a scripted arm focused on food-related themes, and development of new talent on a global front. The catalogue of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he’s currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Facebook: facebook.com/StudioRamsay Twitter: Twitter.com/Studio_Ramsay Instagram: Instagram.com/Studio_Ramsay

All3Media is a leading independent television, film and digital production and distribution company. The All3Media group is comprised of 21 production and distribution companies from across the U.K., Europe, New Zealand and U.S.A., including Apollo20, Bentley Productions, Caravan, Company Pictures, IDTV, Lime Pictures, Lion Television, Little Dot Studios, Maverick Television, MME Moviement, Neal Street Productions, New Pictures, North One Television, Objective Media Group, Optomen, One Potato Two Potato, Seven Stories, South Pacific Pictures, Studio Lambert, All3Media America and All3Media International. All3Media is owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.