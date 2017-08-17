Season 1

S1 E10 Episode Ten
Gordon Ramsay welcomes special celebrity guests Kate Beckinsale, Wayne Brady and Ice cube while two teams battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off!

Aired 8-10-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E9 Episode Nine
Families and friends will battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off. Miranda Kerr, Brad Garrett, and Rob Riggle join Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen.

Aired 8-3-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E8 Episode Eight
Families and friends will battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off with hopes of impressing Ramsay and special celebrity and VIP guests.

Aired 7-27-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E7 Episode Seven
Families and friends will battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off with hopes of impressing Ramsay and special celebrity and VIP guests.

Aired 7-20-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E6 Episode Six
Families and friends will battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off, with hopes of impressing Gordon Ramsay and celebrity guests.

Aired 7-13-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E5 Episode Five
A special celebrity guest will join in the fun as families and friends battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off.

Aired 6-29-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E4 Episode Four
Families and friends battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off!, actor Joel McHale Joins, and Andy Cohen cooks off with Gordon Ramsay.

Aired 6-21-17 • TV-PG DL

S1 E3 Episode Three
Actor Kal Penn from the series "Superhuman"; actor Max Greenfield from the series "New Girl"; singer Katy Perry.

Aired 6-14-17 • TV-14 DL

S1 E2 Episode Two
Families and friends will battle it out in a LIVE high-stakes cook-off, with hopes of impressing Ramsay and celebrity guests!

Aired 6-7-17 • TV-PG DL

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Episode One
Gordon Ramsay is back as teams of families and friends battle it out LIVE in a high-stakes cook-off.

Aired 5-31-17 • TV-PG DL