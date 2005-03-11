The F Word seriesDetail

The F Word S5 E1 Episode 1 2005-10-27

Aired 10/27/05
Episode 1 of the F Word and it's national vegan week so Gordon marks the occasion by cooking lentils, carrots, leeks, celeriac and fois gras. Gordon's children realise that a turkey is just for Christmas not for life when t...
Seasons 5 (38 Episodes) • Reality, Cooking • TV-MA

