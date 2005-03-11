Season 1
S1 E1 Episode 1
Episode 1 of the F Word and it's national vegan week so Gordon marks the occasion by cooking lentils, carrots, leeks, celeriac and fois gras. Gordon's children realise that a turkey is just for Christmas not for life when they buy live turkeys to rear and slaughter for Christmas dinner.
S1 E2 Episode 2
In the second show, Joan Collins visits The F Word. Famously ejected from Gordon's restaurant Aubergine along with food critic A A Gill seven years ago, this is the first time the two have met since. Gordon's mum Helen challenges her son to trounce her favourite recipe for apple pudding.