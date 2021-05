Dana Perino is the host of 'The Daily Briefing,' in which she explores the major issues that Americans are facing today. Prior to joining the network, Perino served as the White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, making her the first female press secretary in the Republican administration. Perino is a public speaker and also the founder of 'Minute Mentoring,' a women's leadership program designed to help nurture the next generation of female leaders.