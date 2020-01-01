VL

Vicki Lawrence

Multi-talented Vicki Lawrence is an actress, comedian and singer known for the many characters she originated on “The Carol Burnett Show,” as a cast member for the entire series run, from 1967 to 1978. One such character, “Thelma Harper/Mama,” was the central character of the TV comedy series “Mama’s Family,” which still can be seen in syndication throughout most of the country and is available on DVD. Through the years, Lawrence has made appearances on many television programs, such as “Laverne & Shirley,” “Major Dad,” “Roseanne,” “Hannah Montana” and “Yes, Dear.” She also hosted the popular game show “Win, Lose or Draw,” as well as her own daytime talk show, “Vicki!” A multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Lawrence won the Emmy in 1976 for Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music. In 1973, she recorded the hit song “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” It reached No. 1 both on the United States and Canada pop charts. Lawrence spends much of her time on the road with her stage production, “Vicki Lawrence and Mama, A Two Woman Show.” Other theater credits include “Carousel,” “Send Me No Flowers,” “No, No, Nanette,” “Chapter Two,” “Hello Dolly,” “I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It On The Road,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and ”Nunsense 3: The Jamboree.” Lawrence is involved in many causes close to her heart. She was the honorary head of the D.A.R.E program, raised money to protect widows and families of slain police officers in Long Beach, CA, supports the Humane Society and works with the American Heart Association as well as WALK FOR THE CURE. Her efforts to protect women’s rights were recognized in 1988 when Lawrence was the first woman to be honored as “Person of the Year” by the Coalition of Labor Union Women. Diagnosed in 2011 with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU), Lawrence teamed with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and has become the spokesperson for the campaign CIU & You. In 2015, she appeared on “The Doctors” to relay her story and promote the CIU & You campaign. She resides in Los Angeles with her husband of 44 years.