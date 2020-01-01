MM

Martin Mull

Martin Mull has had a long and distinguished career. He recently appeared in a recurring role in the Emmy Award-winning hit “Veep,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He also starred in David Wain’s “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and has appeared in recurring arcs on “Life in Pieces” and “The Ranch.” Mull co-starred alongside Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi in FOX’s “Dads.” Prior to his work on “Dads,” he had memorable character arcs on the Emmy Award-winning shows “Roseanne,” “Arrested Development” and “Two & A Half Men.” Of course, earlier in his career, Mull co-starred with Fred Willard in the groundbreaking 1977 talk show parody “Fernwood Tonight.” On the big screen, Mull has appeared in such films as “Clue,” with Eileen Brennan; “Killers,” opposite Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl; Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Jingle All The Way”; and Robin Williams’ “Mrs. Doubtfire.” While Mull has experienced enormous success in TV and film, his first passion has always been art, and his work has been showcased in galleries and museums throughout the world. He also recorded seven musical albums, of which one of them, “Sex and Violins,” was nominated for a Grammy. He resides in Los Angeles.