Leslie Jordan is one of the most consistently recognizable faces in popular entertainment. His journey towards stardom has proven to be one of the quirkier, impressive and varied career trajectories of the past few decades. His arrival in Hollywood back in 1982 (with $1500 sewn into his clothing by his mother) was the starting point. After a brief career as a jockey, he has enjoyed the full show business spectrum: the lean years, the bumps in the road, the acclaim, reaching the pinnacle of television stardom, award recognition, the ensuing victory laps, followed by an alarming and unexpected down slope, the dangers of being typecast or stereotyped, the challenges to remain “current” and “relevant” in a rapidly changing world of technological advancement and the ever present threat of being put “out to pasture” by a youth-obsessed culture and industry. For his work on “Will & Grace,” Jordan won the 2006 Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He also has received critical acclaim for his original stage plays, “My Trip down the Pink Carpet,” “Stories I Can’t Tell Mama” and “Fruit Fly.” He has enjoyed recurring roles on “Boston Legal,” “Ugly Betty,” “Reba,” “Desperate Housewives” and both “American Horror Story: Coven” and “American Horror Story: Roanoke.” He appeared in the hit 2012 film “The Help” and he was featured in the 2000 cult film sensation “Sordid Lives.” He also has guest-starred on a number of TV series, including “The Exes,” “Raising Hope,” “Shake It Up!” and “The Neighbors.” Additionally, he appeared as a cast member/house occupant in the “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” Most recently, Jordan guest-starred on the return of “Will & Grace,” and completed filming Season Two of “Living the Dream,” in Spain. He resides in Hollywood.