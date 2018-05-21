NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

The following promotion is intended for participants in the fifty (50) United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules ("Official Rules") below. Entrants are providing information to Fox Broadcasting Company and not to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. THIS CONTEST IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, OR FACEBOOK.

1. DESCRIPTION: The Cool Kids Bucket List Contest (the "Contest") begins on or about Monday, September 17, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 pm Pacific Time (“PT) on Sunday, October 14, 2018 (“Contest Period”). The Contest offers eligible Entrants (as defined in Section 2) the opportunity to share their own original “Bucket List” for consideration to have one (1) wish fulfilled, as described herein. For this Contest, a “Bucket List” is defined as the Entrant’s wish list of one or more experiences to be completed in this lifetime. The Sponsor of this Contest is Fox Broadcasting Company, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90064 ("Sponsor"). The administrator of this Contest is Creative Zing Promotion Group ("Administrator"), 189 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Contest is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and Washington, D.C. (i.e., excluding Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions), who are physically located and residing therein and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of legal majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry (each an “Entrant” and collectively “Entrants”). Entrant must be a registered user of Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook for entry (collectively, the “Social Media Platforms”). Registration on the Social Media Platforms is free and can be obtained at www.twitter.com, www.instagram.com, or www.facebook.com, respectively. Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the social media account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the social media account was opened. Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of Sponsor, Administrator (collectively, "Contest Entities"), Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives and promotion and advertising agencies are not eligible to participate in the Contest. Immediate family and household members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of the Contest, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year and "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. Void in Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions, and where prohibited.

3. HOW TO PARTICIPATE: The Contest offers eligible Entrants an opportunity to post an eligible Submission, as described below, to progress to the Contest Judging phase. The Contest will operate as described below.

Twitter and Instagram Entry: During the Contest Period, the Entrant must log into his or her Instagram or Twitter account and create a public post detailing his or her Bucket List (“Entry” or “Submission”). The Submission must include the hashtags #TheCoolKids and #CoolKidsBucketListContest (the “Required Hashtags”) to be valid. If entering via Instagram, the Required Hashtags must be in the caption of the Submission. If the Submission consists of a photo previously posted to Instagram, the photo must be reposted with the Required Hashtags during the Contest Period.

Facebook Entry: During the Contest Period, the Entrant must log into his or her Facebook account and visit the Sponsor’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/TheCoolKidsFOX (the “Facebook Page”). The Entrant must respond to the Sponsor’s Contest post his or her Bucket List in the form of a public comment or post.

Contest Judging: Throughout and immediately following the Contest Period, eligible Submissions will be reviewed and evaluated by representatives of the Contest Entities. Eligible Submissions will be judged in accordance with the following weighted criteria (“Judging Criteria”):

- Feasibility: 50%

- Creativity: 25%

- Unique attributes of the Submission: 25%

The Entrant with the highest total score among all Judging Criteria will be deemed the potential winner and subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winner will be declared the official “Winner”. In the event of a tie, the tied Submissions will be re-evaluated by the Contest Entities in accordance with the aforementioned criteria and the Entrant with the highest rating on “Feasibility” will be deemed the potential winner. Judges decisions are final and binding. Final judging scores will not be revealed or publicly announced.

Limit one (1) entry per person per social media platform. Entries must be received by 11:59:59 pm PT on October 14, 2018. Participation in the Contest constitutes Entrant's understanding of, full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. Sponsor has the right to change the Contest Period, and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Contest, at any time and in its sole discretion and notice will be posted on Sponsor’s social media and the Official Rules.

4. SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS: Each Submission must be received in accordance with Section 3 and meet the criteria below.

Submissions must meet the following criteria:

- The Submission must showcase the Entrant’s own, original Bucket List as either text, photo, audio or video and include the Required Hashtags, as detailed in in Section 3;

- The Submission must be original to Entrant and Entrant must be the rightful owner of the Submission or must have the rights, title and interest necessary to utilize the Submission for the Contest in compliance with these Official Rules;

- Submission must be in accordance with the Content Restrictions listed below; and

- Submission must comply with the applicable technical submission requirements (e.g., size, format, etc.) for the Social Media Platforms and must comply with each Social Media Platform’s Terms of Use.

Submissions are subject to the following Content Restrictions :

- Submission must NOT include prominent mention or depiction of any copyrighted material (including but not limited to music , video games, films, books, television programming, etc.) and must not infringe on any third-party trademarks (including, but not limited to third party elements, brand names, product names, logos, insignia, location signage, photographs, artwork, etc.) EXCEPT for characters, elements, and all other intellectual property associated with the television series “The Cook Kids” (the “Cool Kids Elements”);

- Submission must NOT contain material which is (or promoting activities which are) sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing;

- Submission must NOT contain material that infringes or violates any applicable laws or regulations or any right of a third party including: (1) patent, trade secret or other proprietary or contractual rights; (2) right of privacy or publicity; or (3) any confidentiality obligation;

- Submission must NOT contain third party individuals from whom Entrant has not obtained permission to display such third-party individual’s likeness or any other identifying features in connection with the Submission; and

- Submissions must NOT contain any derogatory references to any Contest Entities.

IMPORTANT: Entrant’s Submission may appear in the Sponsor’s social media stream. If Entrant does not want his or her Submission to be made public, he or she should not enter the Contest. Contest Entities reserve the right to request that an Entrant edit or completely remove any content that may intentionally or unintentionally violate the Official Rules. Contest Entities will determine in their sole discretion which Entries have satisfied the eligibility requirements.

Contest Entities reserve the right to edit or request that an Entrant edit or completely remove any content that, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion, may intentionally or unintentionally violate these Official Rules and Entrants must promptly comply with any such request. Contest Entities will determine in their sole discretion which Submissions have satisfied the requirements of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to waive the Contest entry requirements set forth herein in its reasonable discretion. Without in any way limiting the effect of the rest of these Official Rules, any Entrant who incorporates any intellectual property owned by a third party into his or her Submission without permission is solely responsible for any such use of the intellectual property and such Submission shall be disqualified from the Contest.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION: On or about October 24, 2018, the potential winner as determined by the judging results will be contacted via the Social Media Platform associated with his or her Submission, either by direct message or a public facing comment, depending upon the platform. The potential winner will be required to respond (as directed by the Administrator and/or Sponsor) to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of first attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and the Administrator will select an alternate potential winner based on the judging results. Potential winner will be required to verify address and complete, sign, and return within three (3) days (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity release and other legal documents as may be required by Sponsor in its sole discretion (collectively, the "Prize Claim Documents") covering eligibility, liability, advertising, publicity and media appearance issues. Failure to return the Prize Claim Documents within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate winner from the remaining eligible entries for that prize. The potential winner may be required to submit to a background check. Such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of employment history, criminal or other arrest or conviction record, and any other factor deemed relevant by the Sponsor to help ensure that any potential winner will not, in the Sponsor’s’ sole discretion, bring Sponsor into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on Sponsor. If requested, the potential winner agrees to sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. Pending the results of the background check, the Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the potential winner, or to confirm the potential winner as the official “Winner” and award the prize as described in the Official Rules, in its sole discretion. For tax reporting purposes, the Winner must provide the Contest Entities with his or her social security number before the prize will be awarded. An IRS Form-1099 will be issued to the Winner for the actual value of the prize received for the year in which the prize was fulfilled.

A prize will not be awarded/fulfilled until all such properly executed documents are returned. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. Administrator reserves the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules.

6. PRIZE DESCRIPTION: There is one (1) prize available. The prize consists of fulfillment of one (1) wish on the Winner’s Bucket List not to exceed $20,000 in value; and $10,000 USD awarded in the form of a check to help offset income tax liability for the year in which the prize is fulfilled. Maximum Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize: $30,000.

Depending on the nature of the Winner’s wish, the Winner may be required to complete additional travel and/or liability releases unique to his or her wish. In addition, if the Winner’s wish includes guests, such guests will be required to complete and return releases, as directed by the Contest Entities. Failure to return or complete any and all requested releases may result in forfeiture of the prize or a substitute prize, at the sole discretion of the Contest Entities. Prize must be fulfilled no later than March 31, 2019. Sponsor or Sponsor’s affiliates, may in their discretion capture footage of the wish being fulfilled, including footage of the winner and the winner’s guest(s), in all media either now known or hereafter invented throughout the world, including in any and all advertising and promotion. The Winner may also be issued an on-camera release, at Sponsor’s discretion. The Winner will not be compensated for his or her participation in any television appearance, if applicable.

All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Any depictions of prizes or prize elements are for illustrative purposes only. Winner cannot assign or transfer the prize to another person. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded. If a Winner cannot accept a prize, or any portion thereof, as stated, the prize may be forfeited at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The value of the prize represents Sponsor’s good faith determination of the maximum retail value thereof. No refunds or credit for changes are allowed. The Winner will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, if applicable, and for any other fees or costs associated with the prize they receive. Other restrictions may apply.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Contest and/or by accepting any prize that he or she may win, each Entrant agrees to release the Contest Entities, and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize or Sponsor’s programming, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and sponsors, divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, the producers of Sponsor’s programs; each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Contest and/or acceptance or use of any prize. Each Entrant authorizes the Contest Entities to use his/her name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Contest Entities are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Contest Entity’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, release forms, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with or resulting from participation in the Contest; (v) acceptance, possession, grant, use of or participation in any prize or related prize event, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising there from; (vi) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy; or (vii) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Contest. Contest Entities disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Contest. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Contest (or any portion thereof) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Contest and, in such situation, to select the winner(s) from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. Sponsor may prohibit you from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor's representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

8. INDEMNITY: Winner shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) Winner’s participation in the Contest; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of Winner’s representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, participation in, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

9. DISPUTES: This Contest is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Contest, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Contest, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

10. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Contest, each Entrant agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the entrant may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Contest, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Contest; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only the entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/privacy . By entering the Contest, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the other Contest Entities for the purpose of administration and prize fulfillment.

12. WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain a copy of the Winner list or a copy of these Official Rules, send your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the “Cool Kids Bucket List Contest" Winner List/Rules, 189 South Orange Ave, Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801. Requests for the names of the winners must be received no later than December 1, 2018.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are completely released of all liability by each Entrant in this Contest.