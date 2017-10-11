In The Comedians, Billy Crystal plays a comedy legend who is reluctantly paired with Josh Gad, an edgier up-and-coming star, in an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at a fictional late night sketch comedy show where egos and generations collide.

Stephnie Weir stars as “Kristen Laybourne,” the anxiety-ridden producer behind The Billy & Josh Show who frequently finds herself caught in the middle of Billy and Josh's arguments; Matt Oberg stars as “Mitch Reed,” the show’s head writer; and Megan Ferguson stars “Esme McCauley,” a no-nonsense production assistant. Together they spend most of their time managing the egos of their two stars and the generational divide that keeps them from ever fully seeing eye-to-eye.

Larry Charles, Matt Nix, and Ben Wexler are Writers and Executive Producers of The Comedians, along with Crystal. Mikkel Bondesen, Henrik Bastin and Kristen Campo are Executive Producers. Carl Molinder and John Nordling also serve as Executive Producers. Charles directed the pilot. Josh Gad is serving as Co-Executive Producer.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.