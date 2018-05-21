Reality stars DJ Pauly D and Rob Kardashian, model Tyson Beckford, pro football superstars Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh, singer Joe Jonas and actors Carmen Electra and Dean Cain were among the celebrities who vied for love on the hottest summer dating show, The Choice, which aired for one season on FOX in 2012. Hosted by Cat Deeley, The Choice was the ultimate blind date for celebrity bachelors and bachelorettes competing for the hearts of attractive singles—that they couldn’t see.

Participating celebrities included:

MEN :

TYSON BECKFORD – The original male supermodel, Beckford was named one of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People in 1995.

JEREMY BLOOM – This skiing legend won three World Championships and 11 World Cup Gold medals. He went on to play in the NFL and started the charity Wish of a Lifetime. He is currently an internet entrepreneur and a sports broadcaster.

DEAN CAIN – After being cast as Superman in the hit TV series Lois & Clark, this standout athlete and Princeton grad has gone on to star in more than 90 films and television shows.

MIKE CATHERWOOD – Considered one of the most outrageous personalities on radio, Catherwood co-hosted the nationally syndicated show “Loveline with Dr. Drew” and currently works on radio’s “Kevin and Bean” show.

JASON COOK – This Emmy-nominated actor won fans and melted hearts in his years on “Days of Our Lives.” From 2008 to 2012, he has heated up daytime TV as the rebellious “Dr. Matt Hunter” on General Hospital.

DJ PAULY D – Millions of viewers watched him every week on Jersey Shore. In 2011, he toured with Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj and in 2012, became the star of his own cable reality show. Currently, he has a record deal with rapper 50 Cent.

ROCCO DISPIRITO – World-renowned chef and restaurateur, DiSpirito is also a best-selling author. His latest venture is the wildly popular Now Eat This! With Rocco DiSpirito TV show.

ROB GRONKOWSKI – NFL superstar Gronkowski has shattered records in touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards, helping carry the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl.

TAYLOR HICKS – The season-five winner of American Idol, this Alabama native has gone on to become a platinum-selling recording artist and was featured as one of People Magazine's Hottest Bachelors in 2006.

JOE JONAS – He’s an international recording mega-star, who – with his brothers – has sold 20 million units, starred in two hit TV shows and sold out concerts worldwide.

ROB KARDASHIAN – The son of reality television’s famous family has become a breakout star on Keeping up with the Kardashians and Khloe and Lamar.

STEVEN LOPEZ – A two-time Olympic Gold Medalist; he’s the only man ever to win five World Championships in Taekwondo. Lopez was named one of People Magazine's Hottest Bachelors in 2004.

FINESSE MITCHELL – A stand-up comedian and former cast member on Saturday Night Live, he has appeared in dozens of TV shows and films and performed his live comedy act all over the world. Currently, he stars in the cable series A.N.T. Farm.

ROBERT NETTLES – A renowned doctor who has pioneered a non-surgical rhinoplasty method that has transformed the medical world.

ROMEO – After signing a record deal at the age of five, this music prodigy’s first two albums went multi-platinum. He’s appeared in dozens of films and even starred in his own TV show.

WARREN SAPP – This seven-time NFL All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year played pro football for 13 years, and was an NFL analyst until 2015.

MIKE “THE SITUATION” SORRENTINO – As one of the most outrageous cast members on Jersey Shore, Sorrentino has transformed himself into an advertising pitchman, workout guru and all-around reality show icon.

NDAMUKONG SUH – He is one of the most-decorated players in college football history and was the 2010 NFL Rookie of the Year.

SETH WESCOTT – A two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner, Wescott medaled nine times in the X Games. When he’s not snowboarding the world’s best slopes, he spends time working with his charity, Level Field Fund, and hanging out at his own brewpub.

PARKER YOUNG – After graduation, this high school football star headed to Hollywood and was soon modeling for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. He starred as “Ryan Shay” on Suburgatory and later “Private Randy Hill” on Enlisted.

WOMEN :

HOPE DWORACZYK – A model who walked the runway for Versace before landing Playboy’s first-ever 3-D centerfold. She also starred in The Girl Next Door and was 2010’s Playmate of the Year.

CARMEN ELECTRA – Having first made waves on Baywatch, Electra turned heads as a Pussycat Doll and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. She stars in her own line of “Aerobic Striptease” DVDs, and wrote the book, How to Be Sexy.

RIMA FAKIH – Crowned Miss USA 2010, Fakih also battled it out to become a pro wrestler on WWE Tough Enough.

SOPHIE MONK – This London-born performer got her break singing in the Australian pop band, Bardot. A successful modeling career led her to Hollywood and roles in Date Movie and Click, with Adam Sandler.

Filmed in front of a live audience, each episode began with four of the world’s most eligible bachelors sitting in rotating chairs, turning their backs on love and unable to see the attractive singles looking for a date with fame. In this initial “Blind Round,” each celebrity could only use his suitors’ voices – as they shared information about their life, passions, turn-ons and turn-offs – to help himself make “The Choice.” When the celebrity bachelor liked what he heard, he would pull his “love handle,” spinning his chair around to bring him face-to-face for the first time with his potential mate. If more than one celebrity pulled the handle, they had to battle it out for her affection until the attractive single received “The Choice” to pick whose dating pool she wanted to swim in.

Once each bachelor had his three hotties, the teams would enter the “Speed Choice” round, where each woman would have only seconds to convince her leading man to sweep her off her feet to the final round.

In the final round, love was on the line when host Cat Deeley posed a challenge question to each of the team’s final two. The celebrities were then made to make “The Choice” between each of their two remaining eligible ladies, whisking one away on a dream date and leaving one in no man’s land.

The Choice was produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions (Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares). Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Scott St. John (Deal or No Deal) serve as executive producers.

