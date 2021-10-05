The Book of Sean
S2 E145 - Love and Healing
Aired 5-10-21
Season 2
Kaila Love will talk about how she went from being a homeless teen, dealt with a drug addicted mom to being the first person in her family to graduate from college. And Grammy nominated artist, Alvin Garret will talk about his music career, and his new project, “The Lightness of Love.”