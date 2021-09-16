With auditions beginning for the three lead roles, tensions rise as the contestants all vie for the same parts; Gabby confronts Nick about his purposeful manipulation of the show; Mike accidentally reveals a huge secret to...
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!