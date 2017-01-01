Julia Perkins

Teri Polo recently starred in the series “The Fosters” and continues to recur in its spinoff series, “Good Trouble.” Polo is best-known for her role as Robert De Niro’s daughter, “Pam Byrnes,” in the “Meet the Parents” film franchise. Her recent feature work includes “JL Ranch” and “JL Family Ranch 2,” opposite Jon Voight; “Outlaws and Angels,” opposite Chad Michael Murray; and “Author’s Anonymous” with Kaley Cuoco and Chris Klein.

Polo’s other notable film credits include “Beyond Borders,” alongside Angelina Jolie; the suspense thriller “The Unsaid,” opposite Andy Garcia; and “Domestic Disturbance,” opposite John Travolta and Vince Vaughn.

Originally from Dover, DE, Polo began her performing career as a dancer. By 13, she was attending New York’s School of Ballet. The summer before her senior year, she was signed to a modeling contract, which led to a role as “Kristin” on the daytime drama “Loving.” Polo made her primetime debut in the dramatic series “TV 101.” Television audiences may remember her as “Michelle Capra,” the doctor’s wife who was determined to master the strange surroundings (and even stranger characters) of Cicely, AK, in “Northern Exposure.” She also starred in the comedy series “I’m With Her,” as well as David E. Kelley’s “The Wedding Bells.”