Mike Devries

Jon Rudnitsky is an actor, writer and comedian who most recently was seen in the feature “All My Life,” opposite Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum, Jr. He starred opposite George Clooney in the streaming series “Catch-22” and was featured in the Tyler Perry movie “Nobody’s Fool,” alongside Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg. In 2017, Rudnitsky starred in the Nancy Meyers-produced feature “Home Again,” opposite Reese Witherspoon. He also appeared in a supporting role in Edward Burns’ “Summertime” and the feature comedy “Set It Up,” opposite Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch. Rudnitsky was added as the only new cast member of the 41st season of “Saturday Night Live.” Other TV credits include “Champions,” “Big Hero 6,” “Red Oaks” and “The Comedy Jam,” in which he performed “Footloose,” alongside Kenny Loggins.

As a standup comedian, Rudnitsky tours all over the country, and was selected for the prestigious New Faces showcase at Montreal’s Just For Laughs in 2015. He made his late-night debut on “Conan” in 2019.