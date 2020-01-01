The 2020 World Series Documentary: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers seriesDetail

The 2020 World Series Documentary: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

fs1
A look back at some special moments from the MLB season.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. The 2020 World Series Documentary: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers