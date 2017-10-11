Terriers, from Creator/Executive Producer Ted Griffin and Executive Producer Shawn Ryan, is a comedic drama series starring Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James. It centers on ex-cop ‘Hank Dolworth’ (Logue) and his partner and best friend ‘Britt Pollack’ (Raymond-James) — two small-time, unlicensed private investigators who become embroiled in a big scandal.

Comedic, edgy, original, a show about high stakes in the face of low expectations, Terriers explores what it’s like in today’s America to be “too small to fail.” Co-stars include Kimberly Quinn as ‘Gretchen Dolworth,’ Hank’s ex-wife; Laura Allen as ‘Katie Nichols,’ Britt’s girlfriend; Rockmond Dunbar as ‘Detective Mark Gustafson,’ former colleague of Hank; and Jamie Denbo as ‘Maggie Lefferts,’ Hank’s attorney.

The pilot was written by Griffin and directed by Craig Brewer. Terriers is produced by Fox 21.