About the Show

EMPIRE star Terrence Howard hosts the all-new special TERRENCE HOWARD’S FRIGHT CLUB, premiering Thursday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The thrilling, one-hour event follows Howard’s biggest fans on a once-in-a-lifetime experience, in which nothing is quite as it seems.

When Howard’s super-fans are invited to New Orleans to meet the star at his remote estate, they believe they’ve won an online competition to take part in a filmed VIP experience. What they don’t know is that they are about to be pranked by Howard, and that everyone they meet is an actor who’s in on the joke.

Hidden cameras follow the super-fans and capture their reactions to a series of wild experiences that Howard, in full prankster mode, has set up for them. From swamp monsters to voodoo spells, their reactions are captured on film from his secret control room. Thrills ensue as the super-fans are pushed to their limits before Howard lets them in on his tricks. It will be a weekend they won’t forget!

TERRENCE HOWARD’S FRIGHT CLUB is produced by Propagate Content and Universal Bridges. It was created by Terrence Howard and Mira Howard. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Terrence Howard, Mira Howard and Kevin Healey serve as executive producers on the show.

About Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard stars as “Lucious Lyon” in FOX’s hit series, EMPIRE. He also is known for his Golden Globe Award- and Academy Award-nominated work in “Hustle & Flow,” as well as for his supporting role in the film “Crash,” for which he received a National Board of Review Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. Howard was seen in the sequel feature “The Best Man Holiday”; “Prisoners,” with Hugh Jackman; “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”; “Dead Man Down”; Robert Redford’s “The Company You Keep”; and “On the Road.” In addition to EMPIRE, Howard also appeared on FOX’s event series, “Wayward Pines.”

About Propagate

Founded in 2015 and spearheaded by Co-CEOs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, Los Angeles-based Propagate develops, produces and distributes programming built upon great stories spanning all genres, including premium scripted series, long-form, unscripted and formats, to broadcast, cable, digital and emerging platforms worldwide. One of the world’s fastest-growing independent content creation companies, Propagate’s portfolio includes Apple’s first original series, “Planet of the Apps” featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, will.i.am, Jessica Alba and Gary Vaynerchuk, and Twitter’s first entertainment series, “#WhatsHappening.” Other projects include

“Lore” for Amazon, based on the hit podcast and co-produced with Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment; “Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks” for TruTV; “The High Court” for Comedy Central featuring comedian Doug Benson; “My Partner Knows Best” for Lifetime; “Evil Genius” for HISTORY; “My So-Called Simple Life” for FYI; and “Animal ER” for National Geographic Wild. Scripted projects include “Charmed,” “In the Country We Love,” “Jumpmen,” “Exhibit A,” and “Blood & Treasure,” all for CBS; and “Let’s Stay Together” for ABC. Propagate’s website is http://propagatecontent.com/.