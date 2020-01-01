Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale has captured the attention of millions through her dynamic on-screen performances in some of the most buzzed-about projects in film and television. Hale will next star as the titular character in the highly anticipated series “Katy Keene.” The series, a “Riverdale” spinoff based on the “Archie” comics characters, is set to premiere midseason. Additional upcoming projects include the romantic comedy “The Hating Game,” Blumhouse Production’s “Fantasy Island,” “Big Gold Brick” and “Son Of The South.” Most recently, Hale starred in the drama series “Life Sentence.” Last spring, she starred in the thriller “Truth or Dare,” one of Blumhouse’s most profitable features to date. The smash-hit series “Pretty Little Liars” premiered in 2010, launching Hale into stardom and winning her a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actress, seven TEEN CHOICE Awards for Choice TV Actress/Star and the 2013 Gracie Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Rising Star.