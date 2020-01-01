DD

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has mastered the concept of quick-cut, viral content with more than 5.2 billion views and more than 13 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. With his widely popular social media presence and podcast, VIEWS, Dobrik has elevated himself into international stardom. Dobrik will next star, alongside co-judges Ciara and Debbie Gibson, in Nickelodeon's newest series, “America's Most Musical Family,” premiering this fall. Dobrik has won Shorty Awards for Vlogger of the Year, Breakout Creator, YouTube Ensemble and Podcast. He's a two-time Streamy Awards winner and, in 2019, he took home the Kids Choice Award for Social Star.