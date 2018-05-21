“TEEN CHOICE 2018” KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH SECOND AND FINAL WAVE OF NOMINEES
CARDI B AND SELENA GOMEZ LEAD WAVE TWO AMONG
MUSIC ARTISTS WITH FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH
“THE GREATEST SHOWMAN,” “BLACK PANTHER” AND “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” TIE IN MOVIE CATEGORIES WITH FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH
Celebration Airs LIVE from The Forum, Sunday, August 12, on FOX
The second and final wave of TEEN CHOICE TM 2018 nominees have been announced and music artists Cardi B and Selena Gomez lead with four nominations each. In film, “The Greatest Showman,” “Black Panther” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” each received four nods. “Riverdale” leads in television with seven nominations, while “Stranger Things” follows with five and “The Bold Type” with four.
Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Thursday, June 28, at 9:00 AM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2018 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominee per Tweet. For voting rules and more information, visit RULES and FAQs.
Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital, when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
MOVIES & TELEVISION
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aiden Gillen - Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Cate Blanchett - Thor: Ragnarok
Josh Brolin - Avengers: Infinity War
Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther
Ciarán Hinds - Justice League ALT
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Keala Settle - The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright - Black Panther
Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One
Zazie Beetz - Deadpool 2 - ALT
Choice Movie Ship (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger - Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario - Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale - Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor - IT
Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman
Tye Sheridan & Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One ALT
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Gabrielle Anwar - Once Upon a Time
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Nafessa Williams - Black Lightning
Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton - The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni - Jane the Virgin
Zoe Saldana & Chris Pratt- Avengers: Infinity War
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Ruffalo - Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Charlie Heaton - Stranger Things
Nick Jonas - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tom Hiddleston -Thor: Ragnarok
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
Don't Go Breakin My Heart - The Backstreet Boys
No Tears Left to Cry - Ariana Grande
This Is Me - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Most People Are Good - Luke Bryan
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
All Night - Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie
One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
Solo - Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
Boom Boom - RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane
Dinero- Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khalid, Cardi B
Echame La Culpa - Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
Familiar - Liam Payne & J. Balvin
Mi Gente - J Balvin & Willy William
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Finesse - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) (remix)
This Is America - Childish Gambino
Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
High Hopes - Panic! At the Disco
Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
Whatever it Takes - Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Alden Ehrenreich - SOLO: A Star Wars Story
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Donald Glover - SOLO: A Star Wars Story
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Emilia Clarke - SOLO: A Star Wars Story
Bryce Dallas Howard- Jurassic World- Fallen Kingdom
Melissa McCarthy - Life of the Party
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)
Aubrey Joseph - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Olivia Holt - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
Familiar - Liam Payne & J Balvin
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Charlie Puth - The Voicenotes Tour
Jay-Z and Beyonce - One the Run II Tour
Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More - The Championship Tour
Niall Horan - Flicker World Tour
Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)
Christina Marie (Beauty Chickee)
Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
AND MORE!
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
Player Unknown's Battlegrounds
The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild
Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)