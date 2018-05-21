CARDI B AND SELENA GOMEZ LEAD WAVE TWO AMONG

MUSIC ARTISTS WITH FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH

“THE GREATEST SHOWMAN,” “BLACK PANTHER” AND “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” TIE IN MOVIE CATEGORIES WITH FOUR NOMINATIONS EACH

Celebration Airs LIVE from The Forum, Sunday, August 12, on FOX

The second and final wave of TEEN CHOICE TM 2018 nominees have been announced and music artists Cardi B and Selena Gomez lead with four nominations each. In film, “The Greatest Showman,” “Black Panther” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” each received four nods. “Riverdale” leads in television with seven nominations, while “Stranger Things” follows with five and “The Bold Type” with four.

Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Thursday, June 28, at 9:00 AM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2018 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2018 nominee per Tweet. For voting rules and more information, visit RULES and FAQs.

Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy and digital, when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

MOVIES & TELEVISION

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aiden Gillen - Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Bill Skarsgård -IT

Cate Blanchett - Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin - Avengers: Infinity War

Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther

Ciarán Hinds - Justice League ALT

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Keala Settle - The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Nick Robinson - Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis - IT

Zazie Beetz - Deadpool 2 - ALT

Choice Movie Ship (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger - Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther

Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario - Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale - Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor - IT

Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman

Tye Sheridan & Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One ALT

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Anna Hopkins - Shadowhunters

Cameron Monaghan - Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar - Once Upon a Time

Mark Consuelos - Riverdale

Mind Flayer - Stranger Things

Odette Annable- Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

9 1 1

Anne with an E

Black Lightning

On My Block

Siren

The Resident

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat - Grown-ish

Lyric Ross - This Is Us

Nafessa Williams - Black Lightning

Oliver Stark - 9-1-1

Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale

Choice TV Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton - The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes - Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni - Jane the Virgin

Zoe Saldana & Chris Pratt- Avengers: Infinity War

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things

Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Joe Keery - Stranger Things

Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale

Mark Ruffalo - Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Charlie Heaton - Stranger Things

Katie McGrath - Supergirl

Nick Jonas - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi -Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston -Thor: Ragnarok

Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

Delicate - Taylor Swift

Don't Go Breakin My Heart - The Backstreet Boys

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

No Excuses - Meghan Trainor

No Tears Left to Cry - Ariana Grande

This Is Me - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Cry Pretty - Carrie Underwood

Heaven - Kane Brown

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett

Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Mercy - Brett Young

Most People Are Good - Luke Bryan

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

All Night - Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Friends - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Perfect - Topic & Ally Brooke

Solo - Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Boom Boom - RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

Dinero- Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khalid, Cardi B

Echame La Culpa - Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato

Familiar - Liam Payne & J. Balvin

Hey DJ - CNCO

Mi Gente - J Balvin & Willy William

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

All The Stars - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Finesse - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) (remix)

God's Plan - Drake

Let You Down - NF

Love Lies - Khalid & Normani

This Is America - Childish Gambino

Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

Alone - Halsey

Hard Times - Paramore

High Hopes - Panic! At the Disco

No Roots - Alice Merton

Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

Whatever it Takes - Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Bazzi

Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

Sza

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Black Pink

Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorious

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Black Pink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior

SUMMER

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

Adrift

Incredibles 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Life of The Party

Ocean's 8

SOLO: A Star Wars Story

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Alden Ehrenreich - SOLO: A Star Wars Story

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Donald Glover - SOLO: A Star Wars Story

Julian Dennison - Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Sam Clafin - Adrift

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Emilia Clarke - SOLO: A Star Wars Story

Sandra Bullock - Ocean's 8

Bryce Dallas Howard- Jurassic World- Fallen Kingdom

Shailene Woodley - Adrift

Melissa McCarthy - Life of the Party

Zazie Beetz - Deadpool 2

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

So You Think You Can Dance

The Bold Type

Total Bellas

Choice Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Aisha Dee - The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens - The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy - The Bold Type

Olivia Holt - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Xolo Maridueña - Cobra Kai

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

Back To You - Selena Gomez

Familiar - Liam Payne & J Balvin

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

Nice For What - Drake

One Kiss - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Bebe Rexha

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Dan & Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Charlie Puth - The Voicenotes Tour

Harry Styles - Live on Tour

Jay-Z and Beyonce - One the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More - The Championship Tour

Niall Horan - Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Collins Key

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

The Dolan Twins

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

Christina Marie (Beauty Chickee)

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)

Shay Mitchell

Zoella

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez

Will Smith

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Horne)

Loren Gray

Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

AND MORE!

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Lauren Jauregui

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Cole Sprouse

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Fire Emblem Heroes

Fortnite

Overwatch

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds

SuperMario Odessy

The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#BLINKS

#BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Kaia Gerber

Romeo Beckham