TEEN CHOICE 2018 AIRS LIVE SUNDAY, AUGUST 12, ON FOX
“TEEN CHOICE” TURNS 20!
Category Nomination Window Now Open for “TEEN CHOICE 2018!”
Follow @TeenChoiceFox on Twitter and Instagram for All the News Leading Up to the Show’s Most Unpredictable and Unforgettable Moments
TEEN CHOICE 2018TM, summer’s hottest event, will return for its 20th consecutive year, airing LIVE Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. TEEN CHOICE 2018 is the summer’s only awards show in which teens hold the voting power to select new categories and returning favorites from past TEEN CHOICE shows. The category nomination window is now open! Fans can submit category nominations via Twitter using the category hashtag, plus their handle/name through Sunday, May 20 at 9:00 PM PT.
The two-hour LIVE event will honor the year’s iconic stars from the best films, most-loved TV shows, fiercest music and the top moments in fashion, digital and comedy with the coveted TEEN CHOICE Surfboard Awards. Host(s), performers, presenters and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018 to be announced.
For two decades, the special has presented performances and appearances by some of pop culture’s brightest stars. TEEN CHOICE 2017 was a star-studded event, during which Bruno Mars accepted the “Visionary Award,” Adam Levine won the “Decade Award,” Vanessa Hudgens received the #SEEHER Award and Miley Cyrus got the “Ultimate Choice” Award. Multi-Platinum award-winning artists Fifth Harmony, as well as actor and comedian Anthony Anderson were special presenters. Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha; Clean Bandit with Zara Larson; KYLE, lil Yachty and Rita Ora; Rae Sremmurd; and French Montana, featuring Swae Lee, also performed.
|Teen Choice Categories
|Teen Choice Hashtags
|MOVIES
|Choice Action Movie
|#ChoiceActionMovie
|Choice Action Movie Actor
|#ChoiceActionMovieActor
|Choice Action Movie Actress
|#ChoiceActionMovieActress
|Choice Sci-Fi Movie
|#ChoiceSciFiMovie
|Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
|#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor
|Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
|#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress
|Choice Fantasy Movie
|#ChoiceFantasyMovie
|Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
|#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor
|Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
|#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress
|Choice Drama Movie
|#ChoiceDramaMovie
|Choice Drama Movie Actor
|#ChoiceDramaMovieActor
|Choice Drama Movie Actress
|#ChoiceDramaMovieActress
|Choice Comedy Movie
|#ChoiceComedyMovie
|Choice Comedy Movie Actor
|#ChoiceComedyMovieActor
|Choice Comedy Movie Actress
|#ChoiceComedyMovieActress
|TELEVISION
|Choice Drama TV Show
|#ChoiceDramaTVShow
|Choice Drama TV Actor
|#ChoiceDramaTVActor
|Choice Drama TV Actress
|#ChoiceDramaTVActress
|Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
|#ChoiceSciFiTVShow
|Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
|#ChoiceSciFiTVActor
|Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
|#ChoiceSciFiTVActress
|Choice Action TV Show
|#ChoiceActionTVShow
|Choice Action TV Actor
|#ChoiceActionTVActor
|Choice Action TV Actress
|#ChoiceActionTVActress
|Choice Comedy TV Show
|#ChoiceComedyTVShow
|Choice Comedy TV Actor
|#ChoiceComedyTVActor
|Choice Comedy TV Actress
|#ChoiceComedyTVActress
|Choice Animated TV Show
|#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow
|Choice Reality TV Show
|#ChoiceRealityTVShow
|Choice Throwback TV Show
|#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow
|Choice TV Personality
|#ChoiceTVPersonality
|MUSIC
|Choice Male Artist
|#ChoiceMaleArtist
|Choice Female Artist
|#ChoiceFemaleArtist
|Choice Music Group
|#ChoiceMusicGroup
|Choice Country Artist
|#ChoiceCountryArtist
|Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
|#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist
|Choice Latin Artist
|#ChoiceLatinArtist
|Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
|#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist
|Choice Rock Artist
|#ChoiceRockArtist
|Choice Song: Female Artist
|#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist
|Choice Song: Male Artist
|#ChoiceSongMaleArtist
|Choice Song: Group
|#ChoiceSongGroup
|Choice Collaboration
|#ChoiceCollaboration
|Choice Pop Song
|#ChoicePopSong
|Choice Country Song
|#ChoiceCountrySong
|Choice Electronic/Dance Song
|#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong
|Choice Latin Song
|#ChoiceLatinSong
|Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
|#ChoiceRBHipHopSong
|Choice Rock Song
|#ChoiceRockSong
|Choice Breakout Artist
|#ChoiceBreakoutArtist
|Choice Next Big Thing
|#ChoiceNextBigThing
|Choice International Artist
|#ChoiceInternationalArtist
|MOVIES & TELEVISION
|Choice Movie Villain
|#ChoiceMovieVillain
|Choice Breakout Movie Star
|#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar
|Choice Movie Ship
|#ChoiceMovieShip
|Choice TV Villain
|#ChoiceTVVillain
|Choice Breakout TV Show
|#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow
|Choice Breakout TV Star
|#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar
|Choice TV Ship
|#ChoiceTVShip
|Choice Liplock
|#ChoiceLiplock
|Choice Hissy Fit
|#ChoiceHissyFit
|Choice Scene Stealer
|#ChoiceSceneStealer
|SUMMER
|Choice Summer Movie
|#ChoiceSummerMovie
|Choice Summer Movie Actor
|#ChoiceSummerMovieActor
|Choice Summer Movie Actress
|#ChoiceSummerMovieActress
|Choice Summer TV Show
|#ChoiceSummerTVShow
|Choice Summer TV Actor
|#ChoiceSummerTVActor
|Choice Summer TV Actress
|#ChoiceSummerTVActress
|Choice Summer Song
|#ChoiceSummerSong
|Choice Summer Female Artist
|#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist
|Choice Summer Male Artist
|#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist
|Choice Summer Group
|#ChoiceSummerGroup
|Choice Summer Tour
|#ChoiceSummerTour
|DIGITAL
|Choice Female Web Star
|#ChoiceFemaleWebStar
|Choice Male Web Star
|#ChoiceMaleWebStar
|Choice Comedy Web Star
|#ChoiceComedyWebStar
|Choice Music Web Star
|#ChoiceMusicWebStar
|Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
|#ChoiceBeautyWebStar
|Choice Gamer
|#ChoiceGamer
|Choice Twit
|#ChoiceTwit
|Choice Instagrammer
|#ChoiceInstagrammer
|Choice Snapchatter
|#ChoiceSnapchatter
|Choice YouTuber
|#ChoiceYouTuber
|Choice Muser
|#ChoiceMuser
|AND MORE!
|Choice Comedian
|#ChoiceComedian
|Choice Male Athlete
|#ChoiceMaleAthlete
|Choice Female Athlete
|#ChoiceFemaleAthlete
|Choice Style Icon
|#ChoiceStyleIcon
|Choice Female Hottie
|#ChoiceFemaleHottie
|Choice Male Hottie
|#ChoiceMaleHottie
|Choice Changemaker
|#ChoiceChangemaker
|Choice Videogame
|#ChoiceVideogame
|Choice Fandom
|#ChoiceFandom
|Choice Dancer
|#ChoiceDancer
|Choice Model
|#ChoiceModel