Video Poster

Teen Choice

foxPREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 8/7c

TEEN CHOICE 2018 AIRS LIVE SUNDAY, AUGUST 12, ON FOX

“TEEN CHOICE” TURNS 20! 

Category Nomination Window Now Open for “TEEN CHOICE 2018!”  

Follow @TeenChoiceFox on Twitter and Instagram for All the News Leading Up to the Show’s Most Unpredictable and Unforgettable Moments

TEEN CHOICE 2018TM, summer’s hottest event, will return for its 20th consecutive year, airing LIVE Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. TEEN CHOICE 2018 is the summer’s only awards show in which teens hold the voting power to select new categories and returning favorites from past TEEN CHOICE shows. The category nomination window is now open! Fans can submit category nominations via Twitter using the category hashtag, plus their handle/name through Sunday, May 20 at 9:00 PM PT.     

The two-hour LIVE event will honor the year’s iconic stars from the best films, most-loved TV shows, fiercest music and the top moments in fashion, digital and comedy with the coveted TEEN CHOICE Surfboard Awards. Host(s), performers, presenters and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018 to be announced. 

For two decades, the special has presented performances and appearances by some of pop culture’s brightest stars. TEEN CHOICE 2017 was a star-studded event, during which Bruno Mars accepted the “Visionary Award,” Adam Levine won the “Decade Award,” Vanessa Hudgens received the #SEEHER Award and Miley Cyrus got the “Ultimate Choice” Award. Multi-Platinum award-winning artists Fifth Harmony, as well as actor and comedian Anthony Anderson were special presenters. Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha; Clean Bandit with Zara Larson; KYLE, lil Yachty and Rita Ora; Rae Sremmurd; and French Montana, featuring Swae Lee, also performed.

Teen Choice Categories Teen Choice Hashtags
MOVIES  
Choice Action Movie  #ChoiceActionMovie
Choice Action Movie Actor  #ChoiceActionMovieActor
Choice Action Movie Actress  #ChoiceActionMovieActress
Choice Sci-Fi Movie  #ChoiceSciFiMovie
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor  #ChoiceSciFiMovieActor
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress  #ChoiceSciFiMovieActress
Choice Fantasy Movie  #ChoiceFantasyMovie
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor #ChoiceFantasyMovieActor
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress  #ChoiceFantasyMovieActress
Choice Drama Movie #ChoiceDramaMovie
Choice Drama Movie Actor #ChoiceDramaMovieActor
Choice Drama Movie Actress #ChoiceDramaMovieActress
Choice Comedy Movie #ChoiceComedyMovie
Choice Comedy Movie Actor #ChoiceComedyMovieActor
Choice Comedy Movie Actress #ChoiceComedyMovieActress
TELEVISION  
Choice Drama TV Show #ChoiceDramaTVShow
Choice Drama TV Actor #ChoiceDramaTVActor
Choice Drama TV Actress #ChoiceDramaTVActress
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show #ChoiceSciFiTVShow
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor #ChoiceSciFiTVActor
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress #ChoiceSciFiTVActress
Choice Action TV Show #ChoiceActionTVShow
Choice Action TV Actor #ChoiceActionTVActor
Choice Action TV Actress #ChoiceActionTVActress
Choice Comedy TV Show #ChoiceComedyTVShow
Choice Comedy TV Actor #ChoiceComedyTVActor
Choice Comedy TV Actress #ChoiceComedyTVActress
Choice Animated TV Show #ChoiceAnimatedTVShow
Choice Reality TV Show #ChoiceRealityTVShow
Choice Throwback TV Show  #ChoiceThrowbackTVShow
Choice TV Personality #ChoiceTVPersonality
MUSIC  
Choice Male Artist #ChoiceMaleArtist
Choice Female Artist #ChoiceFemaleArtist
Choice Music Group  #ChoiceMusicGroup
Choice Country Artist #ChoiceCountryArtist
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist  #ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist
Choice Latin Artist  #ChoiceLatinArtist
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist #ChoiceRBHipHopArtist
Choice Rock Artist  #ChoiceRockArtist
Choice Song: Female Artist #ChoiceSongFemaleArtist
Choice Song: Male Artist #ChoiceSongMaleArtist
Choice Song: Group #ChoiceSongGroup
Choice Collaboration #ChoiceCollaboration
Choice Pop Song  #ChoicePopSong
Choice Country Song #ChoiceCountrySong
Choice Electronic/Dance Song  #ChoiceElectronicDanceSong
Choice Latin Song  #ChoiceLatinSong
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song #ChoiceRBHipHopSong
Choice Rock Song #ChoiceRockSong
Choice Breakout Artist #ChoiceBreakoutArtist
Choice Next Big Thing  #ChoiceNextBigThing
Choice International Artist #ChoiceInternationalArtist
MOVIES & TELEVISION  
Choice Movie Villain #ChoiceMovieVillain
Choice Breakout Movie Star  #ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar
Choice Movie Ship  #ChoiceMovieShip
Choice TV Villain #ChoiceTVVillain
Choice Breakout TV Show #ChoiceBreakoutTVShow
Choice Breakout TV Star #ChoiceBreakoutTVStar
Choice TV Ship  #ChoiceTVShip
Choice Liplock  #ChoiceLiplock
Choice Hissy Fit  #ChoiceHissyFit
Choice Scene Stealer  #ChoiceSceneStealer
SUMMER  
Choice Summer Movie #ChoiceSummerMovie
Choice Summer Movie Actor #ChoiceSummerMovieActor
Choice Summer Movie Actress #ChoiceSummerMovieActress
Choice Summer TV Show #ChoiceSummerTVShow
Choice Summer TV Actor #ChoiceSummerTVActor
Choice Summer TV Actress #ChoiceSummerTVActress
Choice Summer Song #ChoiceSummerSong
Choice Summer Female Artist #ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist
Choice Summer Male Artist #ChoiceSummerMaleArtist
Choice Summer Group #ChoiceSummerGroup
Choice Summer Tour #ChoiceSummerTour
DIGITAL  
Choice Female Web Star #ChoiceFemaleWebStar
Choice Male Web Star  #ChoiceMaleWebStar
Choice Comedy Web Star #ChoiceComedyWebStar
Choice Music Web Star #ChoiceMusicWebStar
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star #ChoiceBeautyWebStar
Choice Gamer  #ChoiceGamer
Choice Twit #ChoiceTwit
Choice Instagrammer #ChoiceInstagrammer
Choice Snapchatter #ChoiceSnapchatter
Choice YouTuber  #ChoiceYouTuber
Choice Muser #ChoiceMuser
AND MORE!  
Choice Comedian #ChoiceComedian
Choice Male Athlete #ChoiceMaleAthlete
Choice Female Athlete #ChoiceFemaleAthlete
Choice Style Icon  #ChoiceStyleIcon
Choice Female Hottie #ChoiceFemaleHottie
Choice Male Hottie #ChoiceMaleHottie
Choice Changemaker  #ChoiceChangemaker
Choice Videogame #ChoiceVideogame
Choice Fandom #ChoiceFandom
Choice Dancer  #ChoiceDancer
Choice Model  #ChoiceModel