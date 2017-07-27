TEEN CHOICE 2018 FAQS

Now it’s time to choose who’s taking home a Teen Choice surfboard! Not sure how to vote? Read below and don’t miss TEEN CHOICE 2018 Sunday, August 12 on FOX!

Who can vote?

Voting is only open to individuals located within the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, who are at least thirteen (13) years of age and who comply with the Voting Rules (available at https://www.fox.com/teen-choice/article/voting-rules-5b2141e29fe15c002d2e9579/). Employees of Fox Broadcasting Company, Bob Bain Productions, Live Animals, Inc., Telescope Inc. or their affiliated companies, promotional partners, advertising agencies, and/or members of their immediate families (spouses, children, siblings and parents, regardless of where they live) and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, whether or not related, are ineligible to vote.

How can I vote?

You can vote on TeenChoice.com using your registered Facebook account and Twitter!

TeenChoice.com: Visit TeenChoice.com and follow the steps to vote!

Twitter:

-Tweet #category + @nominee or nominee full name as it appears on TeenChoice.com

-Or, if the nominee doesn’t have a Twitter account: Tweet #category + #nominee

How often can I vote?

During each voting wave, you can vote up to ten (10) times per category per day per platform/vote method.

What if my Twitter is account is private?

If your Twitter account is set to private, any attempt to vote will not be accepted. We can only accept Twitter votes from public accounts.

Can I vote for more than one person within a Tweet?

No, you can only vote for one (1) Teen Choice nominee per Tweet.

Where can I see all the nominees so far?

Visit TeenChoice.com to see all the nominees per Voting Period (as set forth in the Voting Rules) and cast your vote!

How long do I have to vote?

Open Voting Periods don’t last long, - make sure to get your votes in ASAP! Visit TeenChoice.com to see all the nominees per Voting Period and cast your vote.

When is TEEN CHOICE 2018?

TEEN CHOICE 2018 will air Sunday, August 12 at 8/7c LIVE on FOX!