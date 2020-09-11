Taste of FOX Video Query
Christy Carlson Romano & Brendan Rooney take us to Germany with home made Schnitzel, Käsespätzel, & Lebkuchen.
Christy Carlson Romano and Brendan Rooney are cooking Colombian in this new episode of BUCKET LIST BISTRO!
Keep your passports handy, there are many more delicious destinations of Bucket List Bistro coming up!
Christy talks about her outfit in spirit of their Japanese dish.
Being an expert in both food an Louisiana, Christy shows us how to pronounce New Orleans.
Christy & Brendan show us how to whisk and talk about Salt Bae.
Don't miss this exciting episode of MASTERCHEF, WED at 8/7c only on FOX!
Mi Ami Knight from RuPaul's Drag Race teaches us how to make a fruity Pride cocktail!