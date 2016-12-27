Taraji P. Henson, Golden Globe-winning star of EMPIRE and the movie “Hidden Figures,” is back this holiday season to spread cheer, goodwill and some holiday magic in the third annual music and variety special TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS.

The one-hour special feature renditions of classic holiday songs by entertainment superstars, including Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Jussie Smollett, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins. The holiday extravaganza also features appearances by DJ Khaled, Taye Diggs, Jay Pharoah, Method Man, Tituss Burgess and Niecy Nash, among other surprise guests and performances.

Henson stars in FOX’s hit series, EMPIRE. Having taken TV audiences by storm in its record-shattering first and second seasons, EMPIRE returned this season as the No. 1 drama among Adults 18-49, averaging more than 16 million viewers across multiple platforms, as well as being the most tweeted-about scripted program on broadcast television this season on Twitter.

For her role as “Cookie Lyon” on EMPIRE, Henson won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama and was nominated for an Emmy Award, for the second year in a row, in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Prior to EMPIRE, Henson earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, opposite Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She also received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in the made-for-cable film “Taken From Me.” She starred as “Detective Joss Carter” in the J.J. Abrams-produced crime drama “Person of Interest,” and was awarded the 2013 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Henson recently was seen in “Term Life,” with Vince Vaughn; and starred in the thriller “No Good Deed.” She also starred in the comedy hits “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too,” as well as in “From the Rough,” the true story of Catana Starks, the Tennessee State University men’s golf coach who was the first woman coach to win an NCAA championship. Henson is a New York Times best-selling author for her memoir, “Around The Way Girl.” This holiday season, she stars in the feature film “Hidden Figures,” alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

TARAJI’S WHITE HOT HOLIDAYS is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment, Taraji P. Henson, Jane Mun, Greg Sills and Vincent Cirrincione.