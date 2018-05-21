Talkshow with Spike Feresten, which aired for three seasons on FOX from 2006 to 2009, boldly went where other talk shows went before, only faster. This late-night series was a fast-paced half-hour that combined elements of a talk show with irreverent comedy sketches – both inside the studio and out in the field.

Hosted by Emmy-nominated writer Spike Fersten, Talkshow offered a fresh approach to the conventional late-night format. The series dispensed with the traditional monologue, featured comedy in every act and used guests in unpredictable ways. In addition, Talkshow utilized its staff by forcing them to perform, which, mind you, is also a huge money-saver.

Talkshow with Spike Feresten, executive-produced by Feresten and Mike Gibbons, was a production of Fox Television Studios.