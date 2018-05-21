The flip gets switched on the search for love, thanks to the provocative and unpredictable dating show Take Me Out, which aired for one season in 2012 on FOX. Based on the hugely successful international format and hosted by comedian George Lopez, Take Me Out was a fast-paced, dynamic and hilarious series in which first impressions really did count, and where one lucky woman had the chance to win the ultimate dream date with a potential new flame.

Filmed in front of a studio audience and comprised of four rounds, Take Me Out began with “The Flirty 30,” a group of 30 beautiful, single women in search of finding a match made in heaven. Every week, the women met several brave bachelors who individually had to impress them with their looks, personality and sense of humor. Each woman stood at a lighted podium with a switch that controlled her fate for a date: if she thought it was a match, she kept her light on; if her attraction was short-circuited, then it was lights-out and she waited for the next potential Mr. Right.

As the rounds continued and the hopeful mate revealed more and more about himself, the women would continue to turn their lights out as they became less and less interested—leaving only the flirty females still fascinated by him. At that point, the seemingly vulnerable gentleman would take control of the game. Then, it was his chance to eliminate the ladies by turning out the lights of those women he just wasn’t into. During the last round, the bachelor would pose one final question to the two remaining women—their answer would determine their fate. After he chose the winner, the two were whisked away on a romantic fantasy date. Meanwhile, the remaining 29, plus one new woman, returned during the next game for another chance at finding the guy who would light up their lives.

Take Me Out was produced by FremantleMedia North America. Jeff Apploff (“Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” “Million Dollar Money Drop”) served as executive producer. Jack Martin and Kevin Williams were co-executive producers.