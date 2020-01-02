Super Monday seriesDetail
Back to Super Monday

Latest Clips

Network Icon
Take a day off. It's #SuperMonday! Watch all of your favorite FOX shows on DirecTV.

Published 02-01-20 • 26s

Network Icon
There will be nobody in the office to share those Super Bowl leftovers with; they're all taking #SuperMonday off.

Published 01-30-20 • 20s

Network Icon
Take the day off and hang with all your favorite FOX shows on this year's #SuperMonday!

Published 01-30-20 • 1m

Network Icon
There's a movement afoot (ahem, #SuperMonday) to take the day off after the Super Bowl. We suggest not to use the following excuses.

Published 01-29-20 • 1m

Network Icon
#SuperMonday is real. Take the day off, even if it is your boss's birthday.

Published 01-29-20 • 20s

Network Icon
Take the day off and find something fun to do on #SuperMonday!

Published 01-29-20 • 1m

Network Icon
The day after the Super Bowl is #SuperMonday. Take the day off.

Published 01-18-20 • 1m

Network Icon
The day after the Super Bowl is #SuperMonday. Take the day off.

Published 01-18-20 • 1m

Network Icon
Don't miss the season 3 premiere of THE MASKED SINGER and other amazing FOX shows on MON, FEB 3, after the Superbowl this year! #SuperMonday

Published 01-05-20 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Super Monday
  4. Clips