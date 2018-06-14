Summer of Gordon

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back - Season 1
Gordon Ramsay travels to Congers, N.Y., where he visits a family-owned Italian restaurant called Bella Gianna's that is in desperate need of improvement.
Gordon Ramsay visits The Old Coffee Pot, which specializes in Cajun cuisine in New Orleans, and soon realizes that the staff lacks major accountability.
Gordon Ramsay visits The Brownstone Bistro in Los Angeles, which specializes in Cajun fusion food.
Gordon Ramsay visits Sherman's Restaurant in Greenville, Miss., where he and the team find that the 30-year-old restaurant needs a new menu and new decor.
Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell On Wheels” travels to La Serenata, a family-owned Mexican restaurant located in Los Angeles, CA.
Gordon Ramsay and his team visit a restaurant that aims to serve both dogs and people in Wichita, Kansas.
Gordon Ramsay visits Patrick Molloy's, a family-owned restaurant and bar that is located on the Hermosa Beach pier in California.
Gordon Ramsay and his team quickly realize that the owner of Sandra Dee's Bar-B-Que & Seafood lacks some much-needed discipline with her family members.